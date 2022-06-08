LACONIA — After the final out of the game, the guys just walked back to the dugout.
Not many smiles. Barely any celebration.
The Monadnock baseball team had just clinched a spot in the Division III championship game, but you wouldn’t have known it by seeing the reactions.
The job’s not finished.
“It’s really all for nothing if we don’t win,” said Ethan Brown, who went 1-for-3 with three RBIs on Tuesday. “We’ll celebrate when we win.”
The top-seeded Huskies got one step closer to the big celebration with a 9-5 win over No. 5 Berlin Tuesday night at Robbie Mills Field in Laconia in the D-III semifinals. Next up for Monadnock will be No. 3 Inter-Lakes in the championship game on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
The Lakers defeated No. 7 Mascenic, 8-2, earlier on Tuesday, also in Laconia.
In the night cap of the semifinal doubleheader, Monadnock once again found itself in a hole right out of the gun as Berlin took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off Carter Poulin’s two-run double.
Much like in Monadnock’s quarterfinal win over Hopkinton, where the Huskies also fell behind in the top of the first inning, Monadnock answered quickly. In Tuesday’s case, it was a three-run second inning to put Monadnock ahead.
Connor Branon started the inning off with a single, then stole second and moved to third after Cam Olivo grounded out. Jake Hilliard drew a walk and stole second to put runners on second and third base with just one out. A 6-3 ground out from Brown was enough to score Branon, then Carson Shanks followed it up with a two-out RBI single to score Hilliard.
Shanks came around to score after a stolen base and two errors sent him all the way around the diamond.
Monadnock tacked on another run in the third inning — on an RBI single from Hayden Haddock — but it was the fifth inning that put the game out of reach.
The Huskies scored five runs in that fifth inning, including three runs with two outs. Monadnock had five timely hits in the inning. Ryan Cornwell, Putnam, Ben Dean, Hilliard and Brown all had hits in the inning. Putnam, Dean, Hilliard and Brown had RBIs in the inning. Brown brought in two runs that inning with his two-out, RBI single to cement the Huskies’ lead.
“I saw a pitch I liked and tried to poke it out,” Brown said. “Keep it in play, you know?”
After the fifth inning, Monadnock was ahead, 9-2.
“It’s easy to hit when everyone’s hitting,” said Monadnock coach Tom Cote. “Everyone started to hit that inning and we got the pitcher out and it made a difference.
“Now we need a guy who will hit when no one’s hitting,” Cote added. “That’s going to be the important thing heading into Saturday. Who’s going to get us loosened up? Who’s going to break it open for us?”
The sixth inning saw Berlin load the bases with no outs, but Putnam dialed in on the mound and got the next three outs without letting any runs score. Putnam’s night was over after that sixth inning. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts in the six innings pitched.
For the second game in a row, Putnam struggled with his command, walking six hitters Tuesday. But there’s still no doubt in the confidence Cote has in his ace.
“We believe in [Putnam],” Cote said. “And we believe in his competitiveness. It’s as simple as that.”
Cote said Putnam will be available to pitch in Saturday’s championship game, although a starter has yet to be determined.
Olivo pitched the seventh inning, but quickly found himself in some trouble. Berlin scored three runs in the seventh inning to inch a little closer, but Olivo eventually got the final out — a ground out right back to the mound — to send the team to the championship game for the second year in a row.
Monadnock’s last two wins — both closely contested games — certainly haven’t been characteristic of what the team had done throughout the regular season, but it has still been enough to get the Huskies to the championship game.
“We’re trying to keep everything the same, but playoffs can get on people’s nerves, you can tell,” Brown said. “We’re trying to keep it under control.”
“The mentality has to be to play Monadnock baseball,” Cote said. “Play to our speed and our capabilities. We can’t sit back and wait to see what happens. We have to be on the attack like we have been all year.
“I think we’ll be fine for Saturday,” Cote added, and he left it at that.