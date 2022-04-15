JAFFREY — A 5-for-5 day at the plate with four RBIs ain’t bad.
That was senior Kevin Putnam’s stat line on Friday as the Monadnock baseball team beat Conant, 20-5, in six innings at Humiston Field in Jaffrey.
“In the box I was just comfortable,” Putnam said. “These first two games I’ve been really comfortable in the box.”
“Anytime someone goes 5-for-5 with [four] RBIs, you tip your cap to him,” said Monadnock coach Tom Cote. “That was a great game by him.”
Plus, he pitched the first four innings of the game, throwing three scoreless innings before the Orioles strung some hits together — and scored all five of their runs — with two outs in the fourth inning. Three of the five runs were earned.
“He pitched really well,” Cote said. “His fastball just started coming up a little bit, and we didn’t help him out defensively. Kudos to him, he had a great game.”
Cam Olivo came on in the fifth inning and pitched the rest of the game, striking out five batters in his two innings of work.
The Huskies pulled out to a 9-0 lead before Conant scored their five runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 9-5 game and inject some life in the home dugout.
“That inning showed them that they can play with a good team,” said Conant coach Aric LeClair. “We hit one of their better pitchers. … Hopefully it opened their eyes that we can play with these guys when we put it all together.”
Monadnock made it 10-5 after the top of the fifth, then scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to end any hope of a comeback for the Orioles. That inning saw 15 Huskies dig into the box, and Conant had to use three pitchers to get out of it.
“When someone hits, everyone hits,” Putnam said. “Our team really builds off momentum. When someone’s hitting well, everyone wants to hit well because we’re all competitors.”
“That was great to see,” Cote said. “It made you a little nervous seeing them come back and get some energy. But to come back and put up a bunch of runs just took the pressure off everybody.”
After pulling ahead 20-5 in the top of the sixth, Olivo got the outs he needed in the bottom half to shut the door on the Orioles.
Garrett Somero got the start for Conant, throwing the first two innings and giving up six runs (three earned). He struck out seven hitters in those two innings.
Jordan Ketola pitched the next three. He struck out three while giving up three runs, all earned.
Chris Bergeron stepped in in the sixth inning, but only recorded one out before Jacson Cross took over. Cross faced three batters without recording an out, so Joe Bergeron came in and got the last two outs.
“We got into their bullpen deep, and that’s when we could smell the blood with the pitchers,” Cote said. “And we took advantage of it, so that was good.”
All in all, Conant pitchers gave up 10 walks and made five errors, leading to eight unearned runs.
“Made some of the same mistakes,” LeClair said. “Starting to figure it out. … Each game we’re figuring stuff out.”
“They gave us a lot of extra at-bats,” Cote said. “And we were able to take advantage of that and come out of here with the win.”
Monadnock (2-0) hosts Mascoma Valley Monday and Conant (0-3) hosts Bishop Brady Tuesday, both games scheduled for 4 p.m.