SWANZEY — You know how the saying goes.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
The Monadnock baseball team’s lineup certainly ain’t broke, so head coach Tom Cote plans to stick with what’s been working ahead of Saturday’s NHIAA Division III state title game.
“We’re not changing much,” Cote said at Thursday’s practice. “We’ll probably stick with our normal nine that’s been out there. It’ll be the same starting lineup. Why change now? It seems to be working.”
The Huskies will face off against Somersworth High School, who is coming off a 5-2 win over White Mountains Regional High School in the semifinals, Saturday at the Robbie Mills Sports Complex in Laconia. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Monadnock last won a state title in 2016.
Throughout this playoff tournament, Monadnock has gotten the bats going early and often, winning each of its first four postseason games by 10 or more runs. The Huskies downed Mascoma, 13-2, in the preliminary round of the postseason, then beat Newport, 11-1, and Fall Mountain by the same score to reach the semifinals.
The Huskies continued rolling in a 13-0 win over Hopkinton to reach the title game.
“The energy has been great to this point,” Cote said. “We just have to carry it through Saturday. After our quarantine — three weeks ago [Thursday] — I told the guys, ‘We’ve got three weeks and three days left to do what we want to do.’ And it’s changed a little bit. Since then, it’s carried through with our team to show up and play.”
Junior Kevin Putnam and senior Trevor Heise have led the charge offensively this postseason, both putting up monster numbers at the plate.
Putnam had a 3-for-3 day against Mascoma in the preliminary round of the tournament and blasted a two-run homer to set the tone against Fall Mountain.
Heise went 3-for-3 with four RBI in the win against Newport in the first round and kept it going with two hits against Fall Mountain — including an important double — then went 3-for-4 in the semifinal round against Hopkinton.
“Right at the end of the season, my bat finally came alive,” Heise said Thursday. “I’ve been working on it in the cage and stuff. Just trying to get better. Definitely trying to stay hot and keep getting hits.”
Freshman Ben Dean — who’s been seeing the ball well all year — rocked his first two career home runs this postseason. The first came in the first round against Mascoma to seal off the win and the second was a two-run shot in the semifinal round against Hopkinton.
“I’m just seeing the ball great,” Dean said Thursday. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work this offseason, focused on hitting the ball up the middle and getting my hands straight to the ball.”
Putnam has also helped eat some innings on the mound after sophomore Cam Olivo went down with injury early in the tournament. Olivo will not be available for the title game, Cote said.
Putnam had a particularly good outing against Fall Mountain, keeping the Wildcats off balance until the seventh inning. At one point, he retired 10 batters in a row.
“I’ve just been playing it game-by-game, letting the game come to me,” Putnam said. “Just been playing my brand of baseball.”
He then pitched 4.2 innings against Hopkinton Wednesday. He kept his pitch count low, which means he can start Saturday’s title game.
That’s the plan, Cote said.
“[Putnam’s] getting the ball,” Cote said. “He wants the ball, which is even better.”
In the midst of preparation for the biggest game of their high school careers, the guys took a step back to realize how fortunate they are to be in this position, especially in a year when no game was ever guaranteed.
“I’m really grateful to be here,” Putnam said. “We’ve been working our tails off the whole season, so it feels good to have something to show for it. We’re going to go out there and play the hardest we’ve ever played.”
“We’ve been working all season towards this goal,” Dean said. “Now that we’re here, we have to punch it in and bring the ring home. It’s been special that we’ve been given the opportunity to play here. I feel pretty lucky as a freshman to be playing up on varsity and just grateful for what we’ve had this season. Now we’re here, let’s bring it home.”
For the seniors, Saturday will be their last opportunity to suit up in the Huskies uniform, no matter the result.
“Definitely not really ready for it, but I’m ready for it at the same time,” said Heise, one of seven rostered seniors. “Always wanted to go to the championship.”
The key to a state title, Cote said, is not beating themselves. He said Somersworth matches up well with Monadnock — and vice versa — so it could come down to who makes the fewest mistakes.
“The big thing for our team this whole year is don’t beat yourself,” Cote said. “Throw strikes, try not to make errors, be in on every pitch. That way, a lot of things take care of themselves.”
The team was working on fundamentals throughout practice Thursday to get ready to do just that; taking batting practice, fielding fly balls and ground balls, getting balls to the proper bases, etc.
The only other preparation a baseball team can do at this point in the season is keep their superstitions in check, of course.
“I’m a big guy on superstition, so I’m not going to change anything we’ve done all playoffs,” Putnam said. “I’ve eaten the same dinner the night before a big game, so I’m going to keep doing that. Nice little chicken dinner.”