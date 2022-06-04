SWANZEY — It maybe wasn’t the type of win the Monadnock baseball team is used to, but come playoffs, a win is a win.
The No. 1-seeded Huskies downed No. 8 Hopkinton, 5-2, in the quarterfinal round of the Division III tournament Saturday afternoon in Swanzey in the closest game the team has played so far this year.
The guys knew coming in things were going to be different than in the regular season.
“We knew the playoffs were going to be like this,” said Cam Olivo, who pitched 3.2 innings in relief to earn the save. “Different caliber teams. Everyone wants to win more. But we knew we can hit the ball, we knew we were going to score, so we kept our heads on us and looked at it like a fresh inning.”
He also went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Hopkinton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after Bryce Charron hit an RBI double that just skimmed the third base line to stay fair and score Peyton Marshall. After the RBI double, the Hawks had runners on second and third with no outs.
A strikeout from Kevin Putnam was the first out, then a heads-up play from catcher Ben Dean got the second out after Hopkinton’s attempt at a suicide squeeze failed. A pop-out to Olivo at first base ended the threat without any more damage.
Monadnock responded with a two-run bottom of the first inning to take the lead for good, although it was close until the end. Both runs came off the bat of Hayden Haddock, who reached on an error, and Putnam and Dean both scored.
“I felt like a bad man up there,” Haddock said. “I was ready. He just so happened to make an error and thankfully we scored from it.”
The Huskies were ahead the rest of the way, but Hopkinton was right there with them. Monadnock’s largest lead the entire afternoon was three runs.
The Huskies had their chances to break it open, loading the bases in three different innings, but only got three runs total in those situations. Monadnock left them loaded twice.
But the team scored enough runs to stay alive in the tournament and punch its ticket to Tuesday’s semifinal game, where they will face No. 5 Berlin at 7 p.m. at Robbie Mills Park in Laconia.
Despite Putnam not having his best day on the mound, the senior pitched 3.1 innings and gave up just two earned runs on one hit with five strikeouts. Putnam’s seven walks is what gave Hopkinton the chance to hang around.
“Kevin didn’t have his best stuff from the start,” said Monadnock coach Tom Cote. “Usually, we rely on our pitchers to set the tone for the game. But we’re confident in him going into Tuesday.”
Olivo pitched the final 3.2 innings and gave up just two hits. He struck out nine, including five in the final two clean innings to slam the door.
“Just a lot of confidence,” Olivo said. “A lot of confidence. My coach told me to keep throwing strikes and they’re not going to hit it. Just went up there and thought about the strike zone.”
Monadnock got out of a few situations where Hopkinton had an opportunity to take the lead back. The most significant came in the top of the third inning, when Hopkinton — down 2-1 — had runners on second and third with just one out, a single away from taking the lead. But Putnam struck out the next two batters to leave the runners stranded in scoring position.
Then in the fifth inning, the Hawks put runners on second and third base with two outs, down 4-2 with a chance to tie the game, but Olivo struck out Bronson Ammann to end the threat. Those were Hopkinton’s final two baserunners of the game.
Connor Branon (1-for-2, two RBIs) made the final out at shortstop — after Olivo had struck out the first two batters of the seventh inning — to send the Huskies to the semifinals for the second year in a row.
“Glad we got the win,” Cote said. “It was a stressful game. … But a win is a win in the playoffs. We’re moving on and that’s all we wanted to do.”
Saturday marked the first game for the Huskies in eight days, since Monadnock earned a first-round bye as the No.1 seed. That, combined with a quick turnaround from graduation Saturday morning, may have had an impact on the energy of the game.
“The energy was a little low today,” said Haddock. "But we’re feeling good though. We’re on a roll and we plan to keep it like that.”
Haddock mentioned that he was wearing a different pair of pants Saturday, alluding to that being part of the reason the game was so close. He added with a chuckle that he will be wearing his normal pants again Tuesday.
Cote said Monadnock's graduation ran a bit long on Saturday morning, and the seniors had about a half hour to switch out their caps and gowns for baseball jerseys. Graduation ended at noon and the team was warming up by 12:30 p.m.
“We’ll have them ready in a little bit of a different way on Tuesday,” Cote said. “The graduation, the energy from that, having to be there this morning and then be here two hours before the game, I think it wore them out a little bit. They need to get some rest and hopefully on Tuesday they’ll be ready to go.”
No. 1 Monadnock plays No. 5 Berlin Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Robbie Mills Park in Laconia.