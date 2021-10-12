SWANZEY CENTER — All of Monadnock Regional High School's athletic practices and competitions this week have been canceled because the school is moving to remote learning until Oct. 18, according to athletic director Tom Cote.
The district announced Monday that it will be shifting to online learning because of a shortage in staff and an increase in COVID cases at the middle/high school.
The boys and girls soccer teams, field hockey, cross country and football teams all had competitions this week that are now canceled.
"The school will be remote the rest of the week, which in turn cancels athletics," said Cote in a text message. "We will resume on 10/18."
Rob Lotitio, head coach of the football team, said they hope to reschedule the game against Winnisquam — originally slated for Friday night — for Monday or Tuesday.
If the team cannot reschedule Friday's game, it will be the second game this season that has been canceled because of COVID Monadnock's game against Kearsarge in Week 2 was canceled after members of the Kearsarge football team tested positive for COVID.
As of Tuesday, no members of the Monadnock football team have tested positive for COVID, Lotitio said.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) was not immediately available for comment on how game cancellations will affect team records and playoff standings.
Last week, Trinity High School and Pelham High School — the two undefeated teams in Division III football — had to cancel their much-anticipated matchup because of positive COVID cases at Trinity.
This story will be updated as more details become available.