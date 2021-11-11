Keene High senior Miranda Salema has earned a spot on the New Hampshire Volleyball Coaches Association Division I All-State Second Team, while ConVal sophomore Emma Rodenhiser has earned a D-II All-State honorable mention, the NHVCA announced Wednesday.

Salema was a senior captain for Keene and helped lead the Blackbirds to their first postseason appearance in 11 years. Keene upset Bishop Guertin in the preliminary round, before falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Bedford in the quarterfinals.

“You always have to talk about Miranda,” said Keene head coach Gabby Arig said after Keene’s match versus Pinkteron in mid-October. “She’s not terribly tall compared to other outside hitters, but she has so much fire and so much fight in her. She is everywhere, sprawling left and right. She’s a double-double machine.”

Rodenhiser was a leader on the Cougars and set the single-match record for most kills with 15 against Manchester West at the end of September.

“Everybody looks to Emma,” said ConVal head coach Amanda Hinton after that match. “She works really, really hard and she just puts the ball on the ground.”

Here is the full list of All-State team members:

Division I — First Team

Bedford — O’Connell, Caleigh — 5 — Sr — Setter Player of the Year

Bedford — Giroux, Julia — 24 — Sr — Outside

Windham — Faria, Cassie — 9 — Sr — Outside

Pinkerton — Koelb, Ella — 2 — Sr — Setter

Londonderry — Sanborn, Kelsey — 1 — Sr — Outside

Hollis/Brookline — Coutu, Meg — 15 — Sr — Right Side

Hollis/Brookline — Jordan, Sophia — 23 — Jr — Setter

Bedford — Salis, Hayley — 1 — Sr — Libero or DS

Dover — Vitko, Tory — 11 — So — Setter

Division I — Second Team

Keene — Salema, Miranda — 16 — Sr — Outside

Windham — Blandford, Samantha — 5 — Sr — Setter

Hollis/Brookline — Colbert, Cheyeanne — 24 — Jr — Outside

Bedford — McCarthy, Lana — 9 — So — Middle

Pinkerton — Bolduc, Sarah — 5 — So — Outside

Portsmouth — Zingariello, Sofia — 6 — Jr — Setter

Nashua North — Stanton, Alyssa — 5 — Jr — Outside

Dover — Hurley, Maggie — 18 — So — Middle

Goffstown — Danis, Julianne — 4 — Fr — Outside

Division I — Honorable Mention

Alvirne — O’Donnell, Molly — 13 — Sr — Outside

Pinkerton — Leppert, Abby — 13 — Sr — Middle

Bishop Guertin — Sullivan, Caroline — 8 — Sr — Setter

Windham — Raymond, Eliza — 3 — Sr — Libero or DS

Londonderry — Haas, Laura — 6 — Sr — Libero or DS

Goffstown — O’Connell, Riley — 6 — So — Outside

Division II — First Team

Milford — Unsworth, Izzy — 5 — Sr – Outside Player of the Year

Gilford — McDonough, Riley — 9 — Sr — Setter

St. Thomas — Kaonga, Enya — 16 — Sr — Setter

Campbell — Montenero, Elayna — 15 — Sr — Libero or DS

Oyster River — Hampton, Emma — 8 — Jr — Outside

Gilford — Sullivan, Kate — 13 — Sr — Outside

Plymouth — Bassingthwaite, Abby — 10 — Sr — Outside

Coe—Brown — Jerome, Annie — 24 — So — Outside

Coe—Brown — Miller, Kaitlyn — 3 — Sr — Setter

Division II — Second Team

Oyster River — Gowell, Kim — 16 — Sr — Outside

Milford — Crosby, Stella — 12 — Sr — Libero or DS

Laconia — Halligan, Sierra — 1 — Sr — Libero or DS

St. Thomas — Ford, Mya — 6 — Sr — Libero or DS

Coe—Brown — Gunderson, Annika — 15 — So — Middle

St. Thomas — Von der Linden, Asheligh — 27 — Jr — Middle

Milford — Fortin, Ali — 6 — Sr — Middle

Campbell — Carignan, Catherine — 6 — Sr — Outside

Milford — Murphy, Madi — 4 — Sr — Setter

Division II — Honorable Mention

Hanover — Hacker, Esther — 30 — Sr — Outside

ConVal — Rodenhiser, Emma — 10 — So — Middle

Kingswood — Seigars, Gillian — 22 — Sr — Middle

Gilford — Sanderson, Ashley — 1 — Jr — Libero or DS

Pelham — Roemer, Meghan — 3 — Jr — Setter

Campbell — Bruner, Morgan — 5 — Sr — Setter

Division III — First Team

Mascenic — Martel, Annika — 1 — Sr – Outside Player of the Year

Newfound — Huckins, Paulina — 14 — Sr — Outside

Epping — Re, Gracie — 1 — Sr — Outside

Portsmouth Christian — Skubisz, Joey — 8 — Sr — Outside

Portsmouth Christian — Kniphfer, Maddy — 4 — Sr — Setter

Sunapee — Reed, Molly — 17 — Sr — Outside

Newfound — Bohlman, Malina — 3 — Jr — Outside

Inter—Lakes — Lopez, Haven — 28 — Sr — Setter

Inter—Lakes — Moynihan, Molly — 29 — Jr — Middle

Division III — Second Team

Newfound — Ulwick, Mikayla — 8 — Jr — Setter

Newfound — Ruiter, Emalie — 11 — Sr — Right Side

Mascenic — Cormier, Mackenzie — 10 — So — Setter

Moultonborough — Fell, Michelle — 11 — Sr — Outside

Epping — Morgado, Pacy — 14 — Jr — Setter

Mascenic — Buxton, Lyla — 11 — Jr — Middle

Trinity — Mullen, Elizabeth — 18 — Jr — Libero or DS

Trinity — Hasselbach, Taylor — 5 — Sr — Setter

Kennett — Arias, Olivia — 16 — Jr — Middle

Division III — Honorable Mention

Sunapee — Claus, Katelyn — 23 — So — Outside

Moultonborough — Johnson, Charlotte — 15 — So — Middle

Raymond — Morasse, Adrianna — 14 — Jr — Outside

Sunapee — McNally, Emma — 12 — Jr — Middle

Moultonborough — Tatro, Olivia — 14 — Jr — Setter

Hillsboro—Deering — Rioux, Rose — 8 — Sr — Setter

Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler.

