Keene High senior Miranda Salema has earned a spot on the New Hampshire Volleyball Coaches Association Division I All-State Second Team, while ConVal sophomore Emma Rodenhiser has earned a D-II All-State honorable mention, the NHVCA announced Wednesday.
Salema was a senior captain for Keene and helped lead the Blackbirds to their first postseason appearance in 11 years. Keene upset Bishop Guertin in the preliminary round, before falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Bedford in the quarterfinals.
“You always have to talk about Miranda,” said Keene head coach Gabby Arig said after Keene’s match versus Pinkteron in mid-October. “She’s not terribly tall compared to other outside hitters, but she has so much fire and so much fight in her. She is everywhere, sprawling left and right. She’s a double-double machine.”
Rodenhiser was a leader on the Cougars and set the single-match record for most kills with 15 against Manchester West at the end of September.
“Everybody looks to Emma,” said ConVal head coach Amanda Hinton after that match. “She works really, really hard and she just puts the ball on the ground.”
Here is the full list of All-State team members:
Division I — First Team
Bedford — O’Connell, Caleigh — 5 — Sr — Setter Player of the Year
Bedford — Giroux, Julia — 24 — Sr — Outside
Windham — Faria, Cassie — 9 — Sr — Outside
Pinkerton — Koelb, Ella — 2 — Sr — Setter
Londonderry — Sanborn, Kelsey — 1 — Sr — Outside
Hollis/Brookline — Coutu, Meg — 15 — Sr — Right Side
Hollis/Brookline — Jordan, Sophia — 23 — Jr — Setter
Bedford — Salis, Hayley — 1 — Sr — Libero or DS
Dover — Vitko, Tory — 11 — So — Setter
Division I — Second Team
Keene — Salema, Miranda — 16 — Sr — Outside
Windham — Blandford, Samantha — 5 — Sr — Setter
Hollis/Brookline — Colbert, Cheyeanne — 24 — Jr — Outside
Bedford — McCarthy, Lana — 9 — So — Middle
Pinkerton — Bolduc, Sarah — 5 — So — Outside
Portsmouth — Zingariello, Sofia — 6 — Jr — Setter
Nashua North — Stanton, Alyssa — 5 — Jr — Outside
Dover — Hurley, Maggie — 18 — So — Middle
Goffstown — Danis, Julianne — 4 — Fr — Outside
Division I — Honorable Mention
Alvirne — O’Donnell, Molly — 13 — Sr — Outside
Pinkerton — Leppert, Abby — 13 — Sr — Middle
Bishop Guertin — Sullivan, Caroline — 8 — Sr — Setter
Windham — Raymond, Eliza — 3 — Sr — Libero or DS
Londonderry — Haas, Laura — 6 — Sr — Libero or DS
Goffstown — O’Connell, Riley — 6 — So — Outside
Division II — First Team
Milford — Unsworth, Izzy — 5 — Sr – Outside Player of the Year
Gilford — McDonough, Riley — 9 — Sr — Setter
St. Thomas — Kaonga, Enya — 16 — Sr — Setter
Campbell — Montenero, Elayna — 15 — Sr — Libero or DS
Oyster River — Hampton, Emma — 8 — Jr — Outside
Gilford — Sullivan, Kate — 13 — Sr — Outside
Plymouth — Bassingthwaite, Abby — 10 — Sr — Outside
Coe—Brown — Jerome, Annie — 24 — So — Outside
Coe—Brown — Miller, Kaitlyn — 3 — Sr — Setter
Division II — Second Team
Oyster River — Gowell, Kim — 16 — Sr — Outside
Milford — Crosby, Stella — 12 — Sr — Libero or DS
Laconia — Halligan, Sierra — 1 — Sr — Libero or DS
St. Thomas — Ford, Mya — 6 — Sr — Libero or DS
Coe—Brown — Gunderson, Annika — 15 — So — Middle
St. Thomas — Von der Linden, Asheligh — 27 — Jr — Middle
Milford — Fortin, Ali — 6 — Sr — Middle
Campbell — Carignan, Catherine — 6 — Sr — Outside
Milford — Murphy, Madi — 4 — Sr — Setter
Division II — Honorable Mention
Hanover — Hacker, Esther — 30 — Sr — Outside
ConVal — Rodenhiser, Emma — 10 — So — Middle
Kingswood — Seigars, Gillian — 22 — Sr — Middle
Gilford — Sanderson, Ashley — 1 — Jr — Libero or DS
Pelham — Roemer, Meghan — 3 — Jr — Setter
Campbell — Bruner, Morgan — 5 — Sr — Setter
Division III — First Team
Mascenic — Martel, Annika — 1 — Sr – Outside Player of the Year
Newfound — Huckins, Paulina — 14 — Sr — Outside
Epping — Re, Gracie — 1 — Sr — Outside
Portsmouth Christian — Skubisz, Joey — 8 — Sr — Outside
Portsmouth Christian — Kniphfer, Maddy — 4 — Sr — Setter
Sunapee — Reed, Molly — 17 — Sr — Outside
Newfound — Bohlman, Malina — 3 — Jr — Outside
Inter—Lakes — Lopez, Haven — 28 — Sr — Setter
Inter—Lakes — Moynihan, Molly — 29 — Jr — Middle
Division III — Second Team
Newfound — Ulwick, Mikayla — 8 — Jr — Setter
Newfound — Ruiter, Emalie — 11 — Sr — Right Side
Mascenic — Cormier, Mackenzie — 10 — So — Setter
Moultonborough — Fell, Michelle — 11 — Sr — Outside
Epping — Morgado, Pacy — 14 — Jr — Setter
Mascenic — Buxton, Lyla — 11 — Jr — Middle
Trinity — Mullen, Elizabeth — 18 — Jr — Libero or DS
Trinity — Hasselbach, Taylor — 5 — Sr — Setter
Kennett — Arias, Olivia — 16 — Jr — Middle
Division III — Honorable Mention
Sunapee — Claus, Katelyn — 23 — So — Outside
Moultonborough — Johnson, Charlotte — 15 — So — Middle
Raymond — Morasse, Adrianna — 14 — Jr — Outside
Sunapee — McNally, Emma — 12 — Jr — Middle
Moultonborough — Tatro, Olivia — 14 — Jr — Setter
Hillsboro—Deering — Rioux, Rose — 8 — Sr — Setter