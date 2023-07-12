Shaun Millerick, who served six seasons as head men’s ice hockey coach at Franklin Pierce, has been named head coach at Rivier, the Nashua university announced on Monday.
He leaves Rindge as the program’s all-time leader in coaching victories with 53.
“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Jonathan Harper and the entire search committee for providing me with this tremendous opportunity of leading the men’s ice hockey program at Rivier University,” said Millerick via release. “I am excited to build a competitive program comprised of talented and hardworking student-athletes who are relentless in the pursuit of academic and athletic success.”
The Northeast-10 Conference’s Coach of the Year in 2020, Millerick oversaw the two winningest seasons in team history (2018-19, 2019-20) and guided the team to a league championship game appearance in 2020. He also mentored three NE-10 Players of the Year in his five full seasons as head coach, his first collegiate head coaching job.
“Franklin Pierce athletics will always hold a special place in my heart and I’m incredibly grateful for all the student-athletes I’ve been fortunate to coach over the last seven years,” said Millerick.
Millerick takes the helm of a Rivier program that recently announced it will join the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) as an affiliate member in 2024-25.
“Coach Millerick has been a mainstay for Raven Men’s Ice Hockey for many years, even prior to being named head coach in 2017,” Franklin Pierce said in a statement via sports information director Luke Tracy. “He coached us to the league championship game and was named coach of the year, but beyond that, Shaun is the first guy to step up and help out. He has filled in across campus in a number of capacities and he just really exudes what it means to be a team player. Raven Nation will miss him, but we wish him all the luck on his next chapter.”
“I am incredibly excited to welcome Coach Millerick to Rivier,” said Harper via release. “His demonstrated dedication to student-athletes as a Head Coach for the past six seasons will enable Shaun to take the Raiders ice hockey to new heights. We welcome him to Nashua to begin our preparation to compete in the MASCAC.”
This past season, the Ravens picked up an NE-10 quarterfinals win over Southern New Hampshire, earning a spot in the semifinals for just the third time in program history.
In 2019-20, Millerick’s Ravens posted a 16-12-4 record and established the team’s single-season victories record for the second-consecutive campaign.
A 2014 graduate of Becker University with a degree in Business Administration, Millerick was a two-sport student-athlete for the Hawks, competing in baseball and for the men’s ice hockey team while captaining both squads.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
