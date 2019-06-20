Jason Millard is a long way from home this week, but that's par for the course for a journeyman golfer.
Actually, Millard’s journeying days have lessened considerably; recurring back problems have seen to that.
But he had some flight miles and rental car days to use, so he headed north from his home in Murfreesboro, Tenn., first to Vermont and then to New Hampshire. It’s a part of the country he has come to enjoy playing golf in, and for more than just its abundance of bent-grass fairways.
And there was another driving factor.
“I just wanted to play some golf tournaments,” the 29-year-old said.
Simple as that.
Millard, fresh off an eighth-place finish a day earlier at the Vermont Open in Woodstock, grabbed the Day 1 lead at the N.H. Open at Bretwood’s North Course in Keene Thursday, firing a 6-under par 66.
The one-time Web.com Tour player’s competition days are limited now, what with the nagging discomfort from the injury, but he’s got plenty of game. He made eight birdies on a course he had never played before, and in just his third tournament start of the summer.
He heads to Keene Country Club Friday one shot clear of Brett Cairns of Courtland Ontario, Canada, and two ahead of a gaggle of golfers — nine to be exact — who shot the day’s popular score, 68.
The Open is being contested on two courses for the first time. After today’s round at Keene, and a cut to the top 40 players plus ties, the event moves back to Bretwood Saturday.
Players are chasing a $38,000 purse.
Cairns is a 29-year-old professional, too. He made seven birdies in on-and-off rain that resulted in golfers being able to play lift-clean-and-place. And Cairns, like Millard, birdied the 16th, 17th and 18th holes.
Also, both players were among the final golfers to finish their rounds Thursday thanks to their late-afternoon tee times.
Among those bunched two back are Nicholas Pandelena of Atkinson; defending champion Jason Thresher of Suffield, Conn.; Brad Adamonis of Coral Springs, Fla., who has played on the PGA Tour and has a Web.com Tour victory to his credit; and Bob Kearney, the age-defying standout Texan who lives locally in the summer.
Kearney, 62, began his round on the back nine Thursday, and shot 2-under, with birdies at holes No. 12, 13 and 18, to go with one bogey.
He had a remarkable stretch on the front, initiated with a birdie four at the par five second hole. He then eagled his next par five, the fifth hole, followed by a birdie at the long and challenging par four sixth.
Kearney is a decorated amateur player, and almost always the best story in any event at which he’s in contention now. He played collegiately at UConn and in 2015 was ranked the No. 1 senior amateur golfer in the country. He qualified to play in back-to-back U.S. Senior Amateurs in 2015 and 2016 and reached match play in 2015, winning a first-round matchup.
He and his wife live in Houston, Texas, but spend summers in Harrisville, where they bought a house three years ago.
Thresher, 32, is not only last year's winner of this event, but he recently won the New England Open in Quechee, Vt., and won three straight Massachusetts Opens before that streak ended earlier this month. He has an unmatched record in these events, at least of late, and on Thursday recovered from a 1-over front to shoot 30 on the back.
Others Thursday who also shot 68 are Clark Robinson, Jack Wyman, Michael Kartrude and Jay Card.
In all, 37 players bettered par on a day in which the wind was a non-factor and the greens were rain-soft receptive. Local amateur Jake Hollander, 22, playing out of Shattuck in Jaffrey, shot 2-under 70. He went bogey free, and cashed in with birdies at holes No. 11 and 13.
Recent Massachusetts Open champion Mike Martel, who won his second state amateur on this track in 2017, had an indifferent opening round, an even-par 72.
“I didn’t have my stuff today,” the 26-year-old New Ipswich native said, “so scrapping out even par isn’t bad. It keeps me in it.”
Don Robertson, 66, of Irving, Texas, shot even par also. He is the 1981 winner of the N.H. Open at Bretwood. The one-time PGA Tour player had four birdies on his front nine on a course that played just under 7,000 yards.
Millard played at Middle Tennessee State and had his breakout year in 2016, the first of his two stints on the Web.com Tour. He earned that ticket with a last-event win on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada, its Tour Championship, the year before. He won on the second playoff hole and the big payday bumped him to fifth in the final earnings that year.
The top 25 money winners on the Web.com Tour earn their PGA Tour cards. Millard finished 37th in 2016, with $130,904 in winnings. He had four top-10 finishes.
He played seven events in 2017, before his back problems kicked in, he said.
“It bothers me still, a lot, I’m not going to lie,” he said after Thursday’s round, still sitting in his golf cart. “But today was good. My bounce-back stat is what kept my round together. I’m proud of myself.
“I’ve got my hands full tomorrow. I checked out the (Keene CC) course, and it’s nice, but not my kind of course. But I’ve been in this spot before; I know how to handle it.”
His bounce-back moments came on the front side after a bogey at the par 5 seventh; he followed with birdies at No. 8 and No. 9. On the back, after a “dumb bogey” at No. 15, from 88 yards out in the center of the fairway, he responded with birdies on the next three holes.
Of the other area players in the field, Ryan Kohler shot 76, Nick Nadeau and Sam Cody 77, C.J. Konkowski 78, Mike Blair 78, Nick Fennucio 80 and Mike Davis 83.
Former Monadnock Regional High standout Matt Heath fashioned a round of 79 on a course he grew up playing. He now plays out of Weymouth, Mass.