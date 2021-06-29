Mike Blair is not used to having to qualify for the N.H. Amateur Golf Championship. His years of strong play have netted him a long run of exemptions into the main event of the summer golf season.
But there he was last week, on the tee in a qualifier to make the field for the 118th version of the State-Am, at his home course no less, and without any real expectations.
But veteran players will be veteran players. Not only did Blair qualify, but he stole a piece of the lead headline, sharing medalist honors with a 2-under par round of 70 on Bretwood’s South Course.
Blair bogeyed the easy par 5 opening hole but made three birdies on his outward nine. He then closed with nine pars on a track he knows as well as anyone. In all, 14 players advanced to the State-Am, which opens July 12 at North Conway Country Club.
Stephen Ramos, a 15-year-old, and Ryan Scollins, 16, matched Blair’s round. The three, along with six other area players, played their way into the 156-player field. Scollins torched the back nine in 4-under par, making five birdies. Ramos, meanwhile, had the low front nine, a 3-under 33 after birdies on three of his first five holes.
The other area players to earn a ticket to North Conway were Jalen Rines of Shattuck (71), James Kinnunen of Shattuck (72), Tim Yarosevich of Bretwood (73), Nick Nadeau of Bretwood (74), Izzy Avilez of Bretwood (74) and Sam Timmer of Keene Country Club (75).
The cut was 3-over par. Six players finished under par.
Jacob Miller and Richard Roe of Shattuck missed by single shot and Gabe Roy, also of the host course, missed by two.
Blair turns 66 on the final day of this year’s tournament. At North Conway he will try to play his way into match play like everyone else, through two days of stroke-play qualifying. That will set the 64-player bracket for Wednesday’s third round.
Mitchell Cormier, 15, played his way in earlier, by shooting 77 at Breakfast Hill to claim one of the spots from that qualifier. Cormier plays out of Hooper in Walpole.
James Pleat is the defending champion. Pleat won his first State-Am crown on his home course, Nashua CC, last summer.