Lang Metcalf, an Upper Valley coaching legend, and three coaches with Seacoast ties are among the inaugural class in the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization’s Hall of Fame.
Three Seacoast contingent — Jack Ford; Danny Parr, the state’s all-time winningest basketball coach from his stints at Portsmouth, St. Thomas and Hopkinton; and Mike Lee — are also all part of the class, along with John Fagula and Gary Jenness.
NHBCO president Dave Chase made the announcement on social media over the weekend and confirmed it Sunday.
Metcalf, who died in 2006, had close ties to the Monadnock Region. His daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Keith Boucher, live in Keene, and Keith Boucher is the longtime women’s basketball coach at Keene State College. Metcalf graduated from Keene State in 1959, played on the men’s basketball team for coach Sumner Joyce and was inducted into the Keene State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998.
Metcalf coached the boys’ basketball team at Lebanon High for 37 years, winning state titles in 1967 and 1980, and the high school gymnasium there is named after him. Metcalf graduated from the former Vilas High School in Alstead; he was captain of two state champion basketball teams, where he played for his father, Dan Metcalf.
Lee coached the Farmington High School boys basketball team from 1977 to 1998, accumulating 368 wins and winning a pair of Class M titles (1984, 1988). His teams made the tournament 20 of his 21 seasons, including 18 straight trips.
Parr, a 2009 inductee to the New England Basketball Hall of Fame, coached boys basketball for 47 years — nine at Hopkinton High School after graduating from the University of New Hampshire, where he was a standout baseball player; 12 at Portsmouth; and 26 at St. Thomas Aquinas.
In all, his teams won five state championships. He concluded his career with a successful five-year stint coaching the girls basketball team at Portsmouth, taking his team to the Division II final in 2013 and surpassing the 700-win mark in his final season of 2015-16. He finished with a state-best 704 career wins before stepping down on the eve of the 2016-17 season for health reasons.
Ford arrived at Winnacunnet from Massachusetts in 1974 and went about turning one of Division I’s smallest schools into an almost annual contender with his up-tempo style. In 31 years, Ford led his teams to the Class L final six times. He won one championship — in 1991-92 — and three times was named Class L Coach of the Year.
He passed away in 2010 at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer.
Fagula coached high school girls’ basketball in the state for 32 years, the first 20 at Nashua, the next dozen at Londonderry.
His Nashua teams went 432-72, including a 108-game win streak (120 straight against New Hampshire teams), 11 Class L titles (1982, ’85, ’86, ’87, ’88, ’89, ’92, ’93, ’95, ’96, ’99) and five nationally ranked teams — highlighted by the USA Today national title in 1987.
In 2014, he claimed his 12th title, when Londonderry upset No. 1 seed Bedford, ending the favored team’s 39-game win streak.
Jenness coached the White Mountains Regional varsity girls’ basketball team for 42 years, compiling 639 varsity wins, which, at the time of his retirement from coaching in 2016, ranked 12th in the nation for active coaches and tops in New Hampshire. He won 12 state titles. He won championships at two different schools actually, Groveton being the other. His coaching career at White Mountains began in 1972 as the jayvee boys’ basketball coach.