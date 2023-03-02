RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse team opened their home slate with a 16-7 win against regional opponent University of Bridgeport Wednesday afternoon.
The Ravens improved to 2-1 on the season while the Purple Knights dropped to 1-1.
The first quarter ended in a 4-4 stalemate. Of the Ravens’ four goals scored through the first 15 minutes, two belonged to senior attacker Owen McCormack, kicking off what would be a six-goal day.
In the second quarter, the Ravens would score the only two goals of the frame, beginning with the sixth of the season for senior Stephen Ell, with the assist going to fellow senior Caleb Ikkela. McCormack would notch the hat trick before the end of the frame, sending Franklin Pierce into halftime with a 6-4 lead.
The floodgates would open for the Ravens through the rest of the third quarter, with five unanswered goals from four players. McCormack would continue his dominant effort with two of the third-quarter strikes, while seniors Ikkela, Nathaniel Girardin and sophomore Jackson Hale would each notch a goal.
The Ravens now hit the road for a pair of matchups, with their first stop on Saturday at Caldwell University at noon.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.