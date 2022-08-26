Matt Schmidt has been named as the next head coach of Keene State College men's soccer, the school announced in a press release Friday.
Schmidt recently rejoined the staff in March of 2022 after previously working as an assistant coach for the Owls from 2014-2017.
He served as the head boys soccer coach at Keene High School from 2006-2010, then again in 2021. He was named the NHIAA Division I Coach of the Year in 2010.
Schmidt was also the athletic director and assistant boys soccer coach at Fall Mountain Regional High School.
"I'm honored to be the next head coach of the Keene State College men's soccer team," Schmidt said in the press release. "This is a storied program steeped in tradition and accomplishments. I'm so grateful to have been able to work with Rick [Scott, previous head coach] this past spring and see first-hand the leadership and commitment he brings to the program. Along with creating a winning program one of the most impressive qualities I've noticed over the years is how he values relationships and loyalty within his team."
Schmidt is replacing a longtime coach in Scott, who served from 2014-2021, and will be just the fourth coach in program history, following Sumner Joyce (1948-69), Dr. Ron Butcher (1970-2013) and Scott.
"I'm very pleased that Matt Schmidt is taking over the program," said Scott in the press release. "He is a good person that can teach and coach. He loves the game and knows the game. And the players really like him. For me, it's a perfect fit."
"Matt's strong background in the sport of soccer, the campus and the Keene community will serve our program well. Since rejoining the staff his contributions have been immediately noticeable and well received by the team," said Keene State Athletic Director Phil Racicot in the release. "Coach Scott has set a tremendous example of supporting students athletes both off and on the field and I have no doubt that Matt Schmidt will provide that same level of commitment to the overall development of our students."
Schmidt played soccer at the University of Central Florida, where he was a midfielder for the Division I Golden Knights. He was an Athletic Director's Dean's List Scholar-Athlete and received an undergraduate degree in business administration in 2001.
The Owls begin their season on Tuesday at the Cardinal Classic, where they will face Plattsburgh State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.