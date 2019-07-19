The weather could not be much hotter, and neither could Logan Mathieu’s bat.
The Keene Swamp Bats player — who took a month to hit his first home run — has recorded three straight multi-RBI games.
His personal reign of destruction continued Thursday with a four-RBI performance Thursday night at Alumni Field. Mathieu finished 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a two-run home run to lead the Bats past Winnipesaukee, 9-4.
The win jumps the Bats’ record to 19-13 and gives them the series win over the Muskrats, 3-2. Keene’s other two wins against Winnipesaukee this summer came in the Lakes Region.
Keene is a half-game behind second-place Upper Valley (20-13) and a full game behind first-place North Adams (19-11) in the NECBL’s Northern Division. Winnipesaukee remains in the division basement at 8-21.
The Bats play at Sanford, Maine, tonight at 6:30.
Joseph Simeone registered his first win on the mound Thursday, going 5.1 innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. David Johnson threw 2.2 innings of relief, allowing one unearned run and two hits with five strikeouts; Cristian Sanchez pitched the final inning, giving up one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts.
The Bats jumped on the board early with three runs in the first inning, courtesy of an RBI double to center field by David Bedgood and Mathieu’s two-run single to right.
But Keene really pulled away with a four-run rally that featured two homers. Will Wagner led off with a solo shot, Mathieu hit his two-run dinger two batters later and Kyle Ball scored the last run on a passed ball.
The Bats scored two more runs: one in the fourth on a double to right by David Matthews, and one on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch by Wagner. Winnipesaukee tallied one run each in the fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth, but could never put a dent in Keene’s lead.