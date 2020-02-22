It was a performance most coaches and players only dream about.
Marlborough School, led by coaches Michele and Jeremy Lefebvre, rallied from two double digit deficits in the fourth quarter to win its first ever Connecticut Valley League Basketball Tournament recently.
It defeated Chesterfield in the final, 42-40, after pulling out a 48-45 win over Leland & Gray in the semifinals.
Leland and Gray Academy handed the Dukes their only loss a year ago in the tournament final and appeared headed for another upset in the semifinals. Trailing by 10 with three minutes remaining, a tenacious Dukes’ full-court press led by Madi Lefebvre, Erin Bunce, Corrine Greer, Ashlyn Comerford and Hannah Young slammed the door shut the rest of the way.
Comerford, meanwhile, went on a scoring spree. She tossed in two 3-pointers and three driving layups, the last of which came in the closing seconds to put the Dukes in front to the delight of its home crowd. Lefebvre added free throws to seal the win.
Comerford scored 18 points and Lefebvre and Bunce added 11 and 7 points, respectively.
Chesterfield, which entered the tournament unbeaten, suffered the same fate in the final as Marlborough did last year. Lefebvre, a three-year starter and playing in her final game, was the glue that held the Dukes together in the championship game. She saved several errant passes, garnered a bushel of rebounds and scored 11 points. She was also stellar on defense.
Marlborough held Chesterfield to three points in the fourth quarter.
Camilla Bryans made the biggest shot of the season, throwing in a 10-foot jump shot in the final seconds to seal the two-point win. Comerford scored 20 points to lead the way and Bunce added 7.
Other members of the championship team were Tia Dallas, Margaret Kennedy, Vanessa Annis and Molly Main.