Molly Main, 11, of Marlborough placed second recently in the South District Elks Hoop Shoot competition held in Rochester.
Main first advanced through a local qualifier hosted by Lodge 927 in Keene.
The competition consists of each player attempting 25 free throws in alternating sets of 10 and 15 attempts at a time. Ties are settled with frames of five free throws in the same shooting order until a winner is determined. Main made seven of her attempts.
She is the first alternate in her age group at the state finals later this month in Franklin.