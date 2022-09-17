Just one week to go until the Clarence DeMar.
As I wrap up my training with a final six mile run to kick off my taper week, this also means taking a step back in reflecting on the goals I’ve set for myself over the past few months.
One of those was when I started this column, I wanted it to be more than just a journal for my running experience. I wanted to increase accessibility in getting into the sport that I love so dearly by sharing the advice and insights of professionals in this area. I wanted to highlight the importance of this community event, and share the history of something that brings this region together each and every year.
Most of all, I wanted to make it clear that anyone can be a runner.
Based on feedback from our readers over the past few months, I hope I’ve accomplished that goal.
To wrap things up, I have a few local resources to share for those who want to get started in their own running journey and don’t really know where to begin.
One of the most important pieces you’ll need are a good pair of shoes. The staff at Ted’s Shoe and Sport on Main Street undergo 300-plus hours of training to help you have the perfect fit. Their needs assessment approach with each customer starts with a conversation to help find your next pair. From identifying past injuries, discussing what brands and sizes you’ve worn in the past, and most importantly: they work with what’s already working for you.
“Running is such an individual sport,” said owner Ted McGreer, “so rather than relying on what other runners are saying with shoe reviews, go into your local running store like Ted’s and try on a few pairs yourself. We’re here to help identify what will work for your foot, and the right shoe for specifically you.”
As the fall and winter months roll in, there might be some days where you can’t get outside to run or do your cross-training. There are many local gyms that you can visit, with affordable membership costs and a variety of classes that can help you dive into a new activity. If you’re looking for a 24-hour option due to a busy schedule (such as myself, a full-time journalist with unpredictable hours) there’s Option 1 Fitness on Winchester Street. Training for Warriors on Emerald Street centers around community, with a consistent class schedule and friendly training staff to help you if you’re just starting out with fitness.
Throughout this adventure, I’ve received dozens of pieces of advice and encouragement from not just family and friends, but from our readers as well. I’m incredibly fortunate that I could share my running journey over these past few months.
Next week, expect a joint column from me and my colleague Jack Rooney in print and online on Sept. 24, the day before the DeMar, as we wrap things up with our training over the next week.
