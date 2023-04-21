Lily Mandel fires a pitch in the fourth inning against Plymouth Friday in Peterborough. Mandel fired a no-hitter, her second no-hitter of the week after a five-inning perfect game on Wednesday, allowing just two baserunners as the Cougars won 12-0 in five innings.
PETERBOROUGH — Just two days after spinning a five-inning perfect game against Lebanon, ConVal senior pitcher Lily Mandel was back in her bag of tricks on Friday.
Like a comet burning through the atmosphere, Mandel is scorching hot, and if you blinked you might have missed the lightshow she displayed Friday.
Mandel tossed her second consecutive no-hitter this week, allowing only two baserunners as the Cougars defeated Plymouth 12-0 in five innings. She made quick work turning away Plymouth, and walked off the circle just one hour and four minutes after she hurled her first pitch.
“Was that another no-hitter?” she asked head coach Amanda Hinton almost nonchalantly as she was embraced by teammates outside the Cougars’ dugout.
Mandel struck out 10. She issued a walk on a full-count pitch in the first inning, but did not allow another baserunner until a hit batsman in the fourth inning. She needed only 62 pitches.
“It feels good and it feels especially good to know that I have my team behind me,” said Mandel, who is committed to play at Keene State. “I know that they can make the plays behind me and finish the plays that I can’t.”
“She is pretty locked in,” Hinton said of Mandel. “I feel like she wants to get it done. She wants to be that one on the mound in charge.”
At the plate, Mandel was 2-for-2 with a double and two sacrifice flies.
After plating two runs in the first, the Cougars (2-3) batted around in the second inning and scored five runs. They added another in the third and four more runs in the fourth.
Samantha Henderson was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Hannah Beisang was 2-for-3 with four RBI. Morgan Bemont was 3-for-4 with two RBI while Ashley Cronin was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Avery Moore also had two hits with an RBI.
“We had a really tough beginning of the season, playing the defending champions and defending state runners-up, but we’re starting to find our groove,” said Hinton.
Since opening season with losses to Coe-Brown Northwood, last year’s Division II champs, and John Stark, last year’s runners up, the Cougars have outscored opponents 32-4 over its last three games, going 2-1 in that stretch.
“We’re becoming a team, becoming a unit,” said Mandel. “We’re coming together really well.”
ConVal travels to take on Pelham Tuesday.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.