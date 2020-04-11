With the Maine Principals’ Association finalizing its decision Thursday afternoon to cancel the spring high school sports season, Maine became the first of the six New England states to do so.
“I don’t know what’s going on in Maine, per se; I know they have cancelled school for the remainder of the year or have stayed with online learning for the remainder of the year,” NHIAA Executive Director Jeff Collins said. “Our state has not done that, and there’s still a date to go back to school and return to normal instruction on May 4. Until that changes, our plan is still fully in place.”
Despite Maine’s decision, the NHIAA isn’t feeling any pressure to decide based off of what the surrounding states do.
“What’s going on across this country is individualized, it’s state by state,” Collins said. “So we’re still holding out hope, and we’re still hopeful that we’ll be able to get back to school at some point in time and offer some sort of spring season. We haven’t made any decisions other than what we have currently posted. If things change, then we’ll have to adjust.”
The spring sports season is now scheduled to begin practice on May 4, and with Gov. Chris Sununu set to announce his decision on the schools’ learning situation by April 17, that could present a challenge to whether or not the spring season is able to proceed or what adjustments will have to be made.
“I think we’re in a tougher spot than anybody else to make decisions in this uncertain time, to be honest with you,” Collins added. “We’re looking to hold some sort of spring season but obviously if the conditions don’t improve and people are still getting sick and people are in the hospitals for an extended stay and passing away, sports pale in comparison to what is going on in the world.”
With senior athletes in the state hoping to conclude their high school careers, the decision to keep the current postponement plan keeps those hopes alive.
“That’s what we’re doing, we’re part of the schools,” Collins said. “The sports programs are part of the educational programs, so if we were able to get back, we’ll certainly see what we can do to offer some sort of spring season and move forward.”