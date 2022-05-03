SWANZEY — Madison Swett hit an RBI triple in the first inning.
Then an RBI double in the second inning.
Then another RBI double in the fifth inning.
Then — to cap things off — an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Swett’s 4-for-4 day at the plate led the Monadnock softball team to a 9-1 win over Fall Mountain on a rainy Monday in Swanzey.
“I was just really relaxed,” Swett said. “I felt really relaxed today. I was just ready to play, it felt awesome. It was hard with the rain, but I don’t think anyone let it affect them.”
Each of Swett’s hits came with an RBI. She had a single, two doubles and a triple.
“I was hoping she was going to hit a cycle,” said Jenna Beaulieu, Monadnock’s acting head coach filling in for Chad Beede for the day. “She just went up there ready to hit hard.”
To go along with Swett’s exceptional day at the plate, teammate Grace LeClair pitched a gem in the circle for the Huskies. She threw the complete game, striking out 19 while giving up just the one run, which was unearned.
“She brought it,” said Beaulieu. “I don’t think she was even thinking about it. She was just bringing it today. She was just pitching her game. She was on her game. She was fully focused.”
LeClair didn’t give up a hit until the seventh inning, and at one point struck out six Wildcats in a row.
“We obviously struggled to hit her,” said Fall Mountain coach Kevin Hicks. “She was throwing hard. We did get some baserunners but couldn’t capitalize.”
Fall Mountain had nine baserunners — six from walks, one on an error, one on a hit batsman and one on a single from Skyelar Blanchard — but only one runner came around to score.
Kendal Cote pitched for Fall Mountain and had a nice game herself, also throwing the complete game. She struck out 10 Huskies but gave up nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits.
“She’s a competitor, she’s a warrior,” Hicks said. “She worked hard. That lineup is by far the best hitting lineup I’ve seen in Division III. There’s not an easy out in that whole lineup. Makes it hard when you have to be on your A-game every single pitch.”
The Huskies got out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning when Swett’s RBI triple scored Cainen Avery to kick off the scoring.
Monadnock scored three more runs in the third inning, kicked off by Avery, who rounded all the bases on an error. Julia Hoden reached base on a walk then Swett hit her home with an RBI double. Swett later came around to score on a wild pitch.
The Wildcats got a run across in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to a still-manageable score of 4-1. Madisyn Wilke reached on an error and came around to score after three wild pitches.
The fifth inning was when the Huskies really pulled away, scoring four more runs to take an 8-1 lead.
Yes, the fifth inning included another RBI from Swett.
Monadnock tacked on one more run in the sixth (an RBI from Swett, of course) and LeClair took care of business in the seventh to seal it up.
“That’s as good of a team as we’ve seen this year, by far,” Hicks said. “We just have to spend more time with our bats in our hands and see what we can do.”
Monadnock (5-2) next welcomes Campbell (6-0) Wednesday at 4 p.m. in an important divisional test as we approach the midway point in the regular season.
“We know they’ll be good and it’s going to be a challenge,” Swett said. “But we’re ready.”
“I think if we hit the way we did today, we’ll be fine,” Beaulieu said.
Fall Mountain (4-4) hosts Division IV Hinsdale Thursday at 4 p.m.