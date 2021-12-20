Senior Elyza Mitchell put up a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Keene girls basketball team put up 20 points in the third quarter, but ultimately Goffstown's three-point shooting proved to be too much as the Grizzlies won the Monday night matchup, 63-42, over the Blackbirds in Keene.
Goffstown shot 41 percent from beyond the arc (9-for-22), led by junior Ava Ruggiero and senior Noelle Simmons who each hit three.
All three of Ruggiero's three-point shots came in the first quarter, including back-to-back long balls to kickstart an 11-0 run for the Grizzlies.
The run ballooned Goffstown's lead from 10-8 to 21-8 in the blink of an eye, before Mitchell hit a jumper late in the first quarter to end the streak.
Goffstown put together another run in the second quarter, pulling ahead 35-14 at the half.
Keene seemed to crack the code in the third quarter, as junior Marin Shaffer got more involved with the offense and Mitchell continued to do her thing down low. The Blackbirds outscored Goffstown 20-14 in the third quarter.
"Just talking with the team at halftime helped us figure out the little kinks," Mitchell said. "We tried to work through them and it ended up working in our favor."
Mitchell scored nine points in the third quarter while Shaffer scored six of her 10 total points in the frame.
"We had a great third quarter, we just couldn't get over that hump," said Keene coach Stacey Massiah. "Really proud of them for their effort in the third quarter."
Seeing its 21-point lead trimmed down to 13 at the end of the third, Goffstown started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run, thanks to three-pointers from Simmons and junior Ava Winterburn — who finished with a team-high 19 points — in the first 1:30 of the quarter.
That final run was the nail in the coffin.
Goffstown saw four different players hit double figures.
"We knew we had a battle ahead of us," Massiah said. "Goffstown's good. We knew we had to get some stops, chip away. They just kind of wore us out a little bit. We couldn't get the shooters and they started putting it on us."
Mitchell's 21 points set a season-high for the senior.
"My energy this game was back to what it used to be," Mitchell said. "It was really exciting to be back to myself, especially after my injury last season."
"Elyza had a great game today," Massiah said. "We were just trying to get it inside to her. She was gritty, tough. Just taking whatever the defense was giving her."
Keene (1-4) travels to Trinity on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
"We just need to work out a couple more kinks, get our shots down and hopefully get another win this week," Mitchell said.