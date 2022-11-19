When Grace Furze and Elizabeth Gonyea step onto the Spaulding Gym basketball court, they can’t help but relive the glory days a little bit.
Furze, a Monadnock Regional High School graduate, and Gonyea, a Conant High School graduate, both won state championships in high school on that court — as bitter rivals — and now they get to share the court as members of the Keene State women’s basketball team — as locker mates.
“Every time we walk in that gym, you just reminisce for a second,” said Furze, a freshman, after the Owls’ home opener Tuesday. “We’ve played on that court in a different version obviously in high school, so it made it more comfortable to be on that court.”
“It’s nice to have Grace, a familiar face,” said Gonyea, a sophomore. “Our team is young, we have a lot of freshmen coming in.”
It’s no secret that the Monadnock-Conant girls basketball rivalry is one of the fiercest in the state, with both programs consistently competing for state titles, and both Gonyea and Furze were right in the thick of it during their high school days.
Gonyea led the Orioles to state championships in 2018, 2020 and 2021, while Furze led the Huskies to titles in 2019 and 2022.
“I’ve talked about it before, like ‘Liz took two championships from me,’ as a joke,” Furze said. “But, no, it’s all wiped. ... We both got our senior-year win. The year I won my senior year, she wasn’t on the team. We both got our hoorah at the end.”
“But I still have three,” Gonyea joked to Furze. “Grace only has two.”
So maybe it’s not all wiped quite yet.
The two played as teammates once before — during the Granite State Games in the summer of 2019 — but doing so now feels a little different. Theoretically, they won’t have to worry about going back to being opponents ever again.
“We were also still rivals,” Furze said of the time playing in the Granite State Games with Gonyea. “Liz was obviously the top player in our division [in high school]. We saw a lot of her, so it’s great to be on her team because I don’t have to guard her, I can play with her. So much better.”
Being local — Furze from Troy and Gonyea from Jaffrey — adds another element to playing in front of a home crowd.
Gonyea had seven points and 11 rebounds off the bench in the Owl’s home opener last week, while Furze secured five rebounds in front of the home crowd.
“Home games are super special,” Gonyea said. “You’re able to have your friends and family there. It’s so important to have your family and friends at every game — which I think we take for granted at times — but it’s super nice hearing your mom and dad behind you at games.”
The Owls are 1-2 to start the season. Both Gonyea and Furze have seen action in all three games. Gonyea is averaging six points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while Furze is averaging 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
“They’re both hard workers,” said Keene State head coach Keith Boucher. “Both [high school] programs — the kids play hard at Monadnock, and the kids play hard at Conant, and those are the kids you want in your program.
“I’m excited for both of them,” Boucher added. “They’re both really good kids and that’s more important than anything.”
The Owls are off until Tuesday when they travel to Worcester State.
Meanwhile, the high school basketball season is slated to tip off on Dec. 9. Monadnock hosts Conant in the second game of the season — Dec. 13 — then the teams will play again Jan. 17 in Jaffrey.
So, are Furze and Gonyea planning to be at those games?
“Absolutely,” Furze said. “We’ll probably sit next to each other.”
The Huskies bring back much of the talent from last year’s state championship team — excluding Furze and her teammate Grace LeClair — while the Orioles bring back Emma Tenters (the reigning Division III Player of the Year), Brynn Rautiola (the team’s leading scorer last season), among others as Conant tries to get to its fourth consecutive state title game.
In other words, expect the two programs to battle it out at a high level once again this season.
“That rivalry is never going to die,” Furze said. “That is forever.”
“Everyone brings their A-game,” Gonyea echoed. “In high school, the Monadnock-Conant rivalry is so huge, so … you were always playing to win that game. That was probably the most important game of the season.”
But that rivalry is now behind Furze and Gonyea as they shift to working toward a common goal as teammates. Turns out the two are distant cousins through marriage, too. Who knew?
“It was just so long having to be [competitors],” Furze said. “To finally take a fresh breath of air, it’s so great. I love it.”
“We love each other, we really do,” Gonyea said. “We eat it up.”
