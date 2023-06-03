Lily Mandel fires a pitch in the fourth inning against Plymouth Friday in Peterborough. Mandel fired a no-hitter, her second no-hitter of the week after a five-inning perfect game on Wednesday, allowing just two baserunners as the Cougars won 12-0 in five innings.
Several area softball players were recognized by the New Hampshire Softball Coaches Association with All-State nods this week.
ConVal picked up two All-State winners and an honorable mention. Morgan Bemont was named first-team All-State for the Cougars. She will continue her career at American International University. Senior pitcher Lily Mandel, who reached 100 strikeouts in the Cougars’ first round playoff win against Bow, was named second team. She will pitch at Keene State next season. Avery Moore was an honorable mention.
Conant senior centerfielder and leadoff hitter Rylee Herr was first-team All-State for the Orioles. She batted. 469 and stole 16 bases. She will play at Rivier next season.
Graecen Kirby was second-team All-State for Conant. The junior ace eclipsed the 300-career strikeout mark, and finished the year with 116 punchouts.
Monadnock sophomore shortstop and cleanup hitter Cainen Avery was second-team All-State. She is batting .517 for the Huskies with an incredible 1.356 OPS and 17 RBI.
In Division I, sophomore Lexi Lounder was Keene’s lone representative, as the Blackbirds shortstop picked up an honorable mention.
Conant’s Tom Lambert was named Division III junior varsity coach of the year.
