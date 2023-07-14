In one of the longest days in Granite State golf competition, the field in the 120th N.H. State Amateur Championship narrowed from 32 to eight on Thursday at Manchester Country Club in Bedford.
Brothers Damon and Cameron Salo, the only remaining local golfers from New Ipswich and The Shattuck Golf Course in Jaffrey, were each eliminated on Thursday.
Damon, who was the ninth seed in match play, fell 3 & 2 to defending State-Am champ Brendan Gillis in the morning round of 32. Salo took an early lead, going up two through four holes. After splitting the opening two holes. Salo won the par three third with a par an birdied the par four fourth. But Gillis got hot on the back nine with birdies on 11, 12 and 15 to help him build a three-hole advantage. Gillis was defeated by Evan Rollins in the afternoon round of 16.
Cameron Salo advanced through the morning round in dramatic fashion, defeating Derek Dinwoodie in a match that required 21 holes.
His afternoon match against Rob Henley (New London, Lake Sunapee CC) also went down to the wire. Tied through 10 holes, Henley took the par five 11th and the par four 12th to go up two holes. Salo then drained back-to-back birdies on the par three 13th and the par four 14th to pull back within one hole. Salo took advantage of a Henley bogey on 17, making par to send the match to the final hole all square. Henley made birdie on the 18th to advance.
The top two seeds of the tournament — Mat Gover and Ryan Brown — remain in play. Gover will play Rollins on Friday. Brown will square up against Jack Pepin (Atkinson Resort & CC). Jon Dyer (Nashua CC) will face Henley in the quarterfinals. Ryan Sylvester (Concord CC) takes on the tournament’s lone-remaining past champion, James Pleat (Nashua CC), who won 1-Up over Mark Stevens in the round of 32 and 5 & 4 over Jack Kelley on Thursday.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
