Five local Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken youth baseball teams will be entering big tournaments this weekend, with three of those tournaments taking place right in the Monadnock Region and one area team just a single win from glory.
Having already played much of its state tourney and gone undefeated up to this point, the Keene Cal Ripken 12 and under/70-feet team has made it to the championship game in Londonderry. The team is set to play either Exeter or Londonderry at 10 a.m., with two chances to get the one win it needs for the title.
One age group lower, the Swanzey Cal Ripken 11U/70-feet team plays host to its state tourney at Lane Field Complex. The tournament is set to run Saturday through Thursday, with Swanzey playing its first game against Quintown Saturday at 10 a.m.
Moving over to the Babe Ruth league, the 13 and under state tourney is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at Marlborough School. The host Greater Keene team plays its first game against Nashua Friday at 5 p.m., with a majority of its players coming off a win at last weekend’s Junior Swamp Bats Fourth of July tournament in Marlborough.
On a smaller scale, the 14 and under Babe Ruth District A tournament is set to run Saturday through Monday, also at Marlborough School, with host Greater Keene taking on Nashua and Hollis-Brookline for a chance to move on to the state tourney. Keene — whose team finished runner-up in last year’s 13U state tourney — plays Nashua first Saturday at 2 p.m.
Rounding out the Babe Ruth schedule is the 15U state tournament in Rochester, which runs Saturday through Monday before finishing up the following weekend on July 13-14. The Greater Keene team — which has won back-to-back state titles as a 13U and 14U squad — plays Rochester in its first game Saturday at 4 p.m.