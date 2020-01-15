It was quite a night for the Keene High boys’ and girls’ basketball teams against Trinity High of Manchester. Though the total difference was three points, the Blackbirds came out on top in both games, one in Manchester, the other in Keene.
High school boys’ basketball
Keene 46, Trinity 45 — In Manchester, Noah Timmer scored a team-high 20 points and Jon Kelly added 11, as the Blackbirds pulled out a gritty one-point road victory against the Pioneers. Liam Johnston and Alex Charles scored six points apiece to help Keene even its record at 2-2. Royce Williams scored a game-high 26 points for Trinity (1-3).
High school girls’ basketball
Keene 63, Trinity 61 — Kaitlyn Lemnah led all scorers with 22 points and Liz DeKeyrel added 15 points and six steals in the exciting win for the Blackbirds at the Purbeck Gymnasium.
Monadnock 30, Raymond 20 — The Huskies outscored Raymond in all four quarters on their way to a hard fought win at the Breckell Gym in Swanzey Center. Monadnock (4-2) was led in scoring by Mea Carroll-Clough with 10 points and Bree Lawrence with eight points. Raymond fell to 1-5.
College men’s basketball
LeMoyne 84, Franklin Pierce 74 — A four-game Ravens winning streak came to an end in Syracuse, N.Y. Senior guard Doyin Fadojutimi led FPU with a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds), but FPU came up short Tuesday on Ted Grant Court. The win by the Dolphins, their eighth in nine games, pushes their record to 11-5, 7-1 in the Northeast-10, while the Ravens drop to 10-5, 5-3 NE10.
Sophomore guard Brandon Kolek scored 13 points. Trailing most of the way, FPU closed to within one point a couple of times in the second half before LeMoyne pulled away. The Ravens return to the Fieldhouse in Rindge Saturday when they host the College of Saint Rose for a 3:30 p.m. tip-off.
College women’s basketball
LeMoyne 83, Franklin Pierce 52 — At Syracuse, N.Y., the Ravens wrapped up their three-game road trip with a setback to the Dolphins on Ted Grant Court. With the win, the Dolphins improve to 9-6, 5-3 NE10, while FPU drops to 6-9 and remains winless in the conference.
The Ravens were led by sophomore forward Emma Carter, who scored a team-high 13 points. Classmate Izzy Lipinski notched her second consecutive double-double, her fourth of the season and 10th of her career with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Ravens will host the College of Saint Rose Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
College men’s hockey
Franklin Pierce 4, Post 3, OT — In a contest marred by penalties, the Ravens scored three times in the third to erase deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. It set the stage for an overtime, power-play winner from senior forward James Morrissey at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass. Junior goaltender Ian Wallace and his counterpart from Post, junior Brandon Brown, dueled throughout, with each collecting 40 saves.
With the victory, Franklin Pierce improves to 10-5-1 (4-1-0 NE10) and picks up two important points in the NE10 standings.
With time winding down, FPU tied the game at 3 with just 2:40 remaining in regulation, when sophomore forward Sean Crowley intercepted a Post clearing pass and sent it to Ryan Gorbett, who set up Anthony Nikolopoulos for the tying goal. The Ravens next have a weekend series in South Burlington, Vt., against Saint Michael’s.
College indoor track
Franklin Pierce cleans up on weekly awards — Several Ravens were recognized for their accomplishments over the weekend. Sophomore Paola Brena was named Northeast-10 Field Athlete of the Week; freshman Nyjah Young-Bey picked up NE10 Track Rookie of the Week accolades; and freshman Julieth Nwosu earned her second straight NE10 Field Rookie of the Week honor. In addition, Brena was selected as the Division II National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.