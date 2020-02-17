High school wrestling
Keene takes 2 of 3 in final dual meets — The Blackbirds finished their dual meet season with a 10-6-1 mark, taking two out of three matches in a meet Saturday at Campbell High in Litchfield. Keene defeated Bedford, 39-36, and Campbell, 51-12, and lost 38-27 to Nashua South.
Seniors Joey Wilson and Shandria Waters finished their regular-season careers by pinning their opponents in their final bouts.
College swimming and diving
Keene State wraps up season at N.E. championships — The season came to an end for the Owls on the final day of the New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association Championships at the Tootell Aquatic Center in Kingston, R.I., on Sunday afternoon.
Among the highlights for the men, George Colarullo won a diving event for the second day in a row, taking the 3-meter board with a score of 386.85 to win by more than 10 points. It’s the second year in a row Colarullo has won both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives. Eric King joined him in the winner’s circle, taking the the 100 individual medley in 53.88.
The Owls finished second as a team, with 588 points; Roger Williams took home the team title with 1,041 points. The second place finish is an improvement of four places from KSC’s sixth-place nod in 2019, and the highest finish since the Owls won the championship in 2016.
In the women’s meet, Sophie Hayes won the 200 fly in 2:10.34, while Samantha Dickinson won the 100 IM in 1:02.17. KSC compiled 1,094 points for a third-place finish. Roger Williams won the women’s meet with 1,519 points and Simmons University was in second with 1,426. KSC improved one place from 2019, and notched its highest finish since coming in third in 2018.
College women’s hockey
Franklin Pierce 5, Post 1 — Senior defenseman Bridgette Prentiss established a program record with 41 points when she dished out her second assist in a win at Shelton, Conn. When Prentiss scored her second goal of the game, it gave her 100 points for her career.
With the win, FPU improves to 20-10-0 (12-7-0 NEWHA), while Post falls to 12-21-0 (2-17-0 NEWHA). It was the third 20-win season in program history.
Men’s college hockey
Franklin Pierce 4, St. Anselm 2 — Less than 24 hours after a last-minute, 4-3 loss at the hands of intrastate rival St. Anselm College, FPU found itself in a similar situation Saturday afternoon. The Ravens took a 3-2 lead into the third period for the second day in a row, but made it stick this time in Northeast-10 Conference play at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass.
With the win, FPU improves to 14-10-4 (7-6-3 NE10) and jumps back over St. Anselm in the standings, as the Hawks fall to 12-12-2 (7-7-2 NE10). FPU is tied for third with Stonehill; four teams qualify for the NE10 Championship after regular-season play concludes next weekend.
Freshman forward Conor Foley put the Ravens on the board with his first of two goals on the day. Anthony Nikolopoulos and Cameron Shepardson also scored for the Ravens.