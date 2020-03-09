Friday
Franklin Pierce men’s ice hockey comes up just short in title game vs. Stonehill,
In front of a near-capacity and largely pro-Ravens crowd of 800 at the neutral-site Warrior Ice Arena in Boston, both goaltenders stood in the spotlight in Friday night’s Northeast-10 Conference title game, as the fourth-seeded Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team locked horns with third seed Stonehill. In the end, the NE10 Goaltender of the Year, Stonehill senior Matthew Schoen, was just a few saves better than Franklin Pierce junior Ian Wallace, as Schoen piled up 46 saves, while Wallace collected 38 of his own. A pair of second-period tallies gave Stonehill a lead it would not relinquish, as the Skyhawks came away with a 3-1 victory and the Northeast-10 Championship.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce sees its season come to an end at 16-12-4. It was just the second season of double-digit wins in program history and eclipsed the previous program record of 10 wins, set a year ago.
At the conclusion of play, freshman forward Conor Foley and sophomore forward Chris Stevenson were named to the All-Championship Team. Senior forward Shepheard Stahel and his 3.99 grade-point average were recognized with the Elite 24 Award, which is bestowed upon the student-athlete with the highest GPA to compete at each of the NE10’s 24 championships.
FPC baseball drops pair to open NC trip
The Franklin Pierce University baseball team continued to struggle with run prevention on Friday, as the team opened a seven-game trip to North Carolina at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. The Ravens suffered non-conference defeats at the hands of Molloy, 10-5, and West Chester, 6-5.
Franklin Pierce has surrendered an average of 8.7 runs per game over the first 10 games of the season. With the losses, Franklin Pierce falls to 4-6.
SATURDay
Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse starts home slate with 17-6 win against Post
The Franklin Pierce University men’s lacrosse team jumped ahead to an early 9-0 advantage and kept piling on goals in the second stanza as they made quick work of non-conference opponent Post University, 17-6, Saturday afternoon during a sunny and windy home opener on Sodexo Field. With the victory, the crimson and grey move to 2-0 on the young season while the Eagles drop their sixth in a row.
FPU outshot their opponents by a 46-to-23 margin.
The Ravens return to action on Wednesday, March 18, when they host Northeast-10 Conference opponent Assumption College on Sodexo Field at 3 p.m.
FPU baseball posts win over Frostburg St.
The offense exploded for 14 runs as the Franklin Pierce University baseball team got back on track with a 14-3 win over Frostburg State University on Saturday evening at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
Senior first baseman Jonel Ozuna continued his strong start to the campaign going 2-for-3 with three walks, three RBIs and scoring three runs while sophomore right-hander Danny Gracia was strong across seven innings of work allowing just two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out a pair to earn his first win of the young season.
Franklin Pierce, playing as the visitors, posted nine hits and drew 14 walks in the win.
Farmingdale State sweeps Keene State
The Keene State College baseball team scored three times in the opening half-inning of Saturday’s doubleheader against Farmingdale State College, but then did not score over the final 13 frames and lost 4-3 and 1-0 decisions on Long Island at the Farmingdale (N.Y.) State Baseball Stadium.
SUNDay
Late miscue, quiet bats cost FPU
After scoring 24 runs across three games on the first two days of a seven-game trip to North Carolina, the bats went quiet for the Franklin Pierce University baseball team on Sunday afternoon at USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. The Ravens were held to just four hits on the afternoon, and a late error proved costly, as Jefferson plated a run in the top of the eighth inning to pick up a 2-1 win over Franklin Pierce in non-conference play.
Right-hander Carmine Giordano suffered the loss after working the final two innings for Franklin Pierce. Earlier in the day, junior right-hander Jack Wallace started and threw 48 pitches (38 strikes) over the first five innings for Franklin Pierce.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 5-7, while Jefferson improves to 3-7. Though Monday was originally scheduled as an off day, the Ravens will now play a pair of games, as the week’s schedule has shifted due to inclement weather expected midweek. Franklin Pierce will take on St. Thomas Aquinas at 11 a.m. and Indiana (Pa.) at 3 p.m. on Monday.
William Paterson takes two from KSC
William Paterson University scored eight runs over the opening two innings of the first game and then built a 6-0 lead through three innings in the second to cruise to a 18-2 and 10-6 doubleheader sweep of the Keene State College baseball team in a pair of seven-inning contests Sunday at Jeff Albies Field in Wayne, N.J.
Keene State now stands at 0-5, while William Paterson improves to 6-1.
Keene State is now 7-8 against William Paterson and has lost the last four meetings in a row. Up next, Keene State begins their annual spring break trip later this week and will open in Florida with two against Penn State University-Fayette (0-2-1) on Friday, March 13, beginning at 11:30 a.m.