Keene State Athletics hosts Red & White Faculty/Staff/Alumni Night during Wednesday hoops doubleheader
The Keene State College athletic department will be hosting Red & White Faculty/Staff/Alumni Night sponsored by the Barnes & Noble Bookstore, Bulldog Design, and the Keene State College Alumni Association during Wednesday night’s basketball doubleheader against Plymouth State University at Keene State College’s Spaulding Gymnasium.
The evening will also mark a kickoff to the 2020 Fenton Family Dealerships Athletics Giving Challenge, which will run for the entire month of February.
Events at the pair of games, which are slated for 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., will include Keene State alum Crystal O’Brien (2010) singing the national anthem, the N.H. Dance Institute and the Owl dance teams performing at halftime, and the Monadnock Regional High School pep band playing at both games.
The Fenton Family Dealerships half-court shot will take place at the final media timeout of the first half, and raffle winners will be selected in the second half.
There will be an alumni reception on the third floor in Room 321 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets for each game are $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 7-17 and $2 for seniors. Children six and under, and Keene State students, faculty and staff get in free with an ID.
Both the KSC men (7-13, 5-6 LEC) and women (6-14, 5-6 LEC) are currently in sixth place in the Little East Conference with five games to go in the season.
Women’s college hockey
Franklin Pierce zips past Anna Maria, 8-0
The Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team held visiting Anna Maria to just four shots on goal on the way to an 8-0 win Tuesday night at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass., in the team’s final non-conference contest of the season. Ravens freshman forward Becca Kniss had the biggest day of her young career, as she piled up five points on two goals and three assists to lead the way.
Senior goaltender Jessica Strack needed to make only four saves to pick up the win (5-0-0) and her third career shutout, as Franklin Pierce piled up a 60-4 advantage in shots.
Sophomore netminder Gabrielle Gibson (0-5-0) started in the Anna Maria crease and suffered the loss after making 26 saves against 31 shots over the opening 32:07, before being relieved freshman Julia Smith, who logged the final 27:53 and made 26 saves as well, against 29 shots.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 18-9-0, while second-year program Anna Maria falls to 2-16-1.
The Ravens return to the ice on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, when they remain home to host Long Island in an NEWHA weekend series. Opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena.
Women’s college basketball
Franklin Pierce University responds too late with run, falls to SNHU, 74-68
Three Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball players scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to unseat Northeast-10 Conference opponent Southern New Hampshire University, as the Ravens fell, 74-68, on Tuesday evening at The Fieldhouse in a duel that came down to the wire. With the win, the visiting Penmen improve to 13-9, 6-8 NE10 while the crimson and grey drop to 9-12 and suffer their 11th conference defeat.
Junior guard Sophia Holmes produced a team-high 15 points, Emma Carter knocked down shots at a 62.5-percent clip, Izzy Lipinski had 13 points, Rylee Skinner chipped in nine points and Lisa Sulejmani racked up eight.
Guard Molly Terry scored a game-high 25 points for SNHU.
Franklin Pierce returns to the court next week when they welcome Stonehill College to The Fieldhouse for a 5:30 p.m. contest on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Men’s college hockey
Franklin Pierce University wins at Albertus Magnus, 4-1
The Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team picked up a 4-1 non-conference victory over Albertus Magnus Tuesday night at Ralph Walker Skating Rink in New Haven, Conn.
An empty-net goal to cap the scoring marked the 93rd career point for Ravens senior forward Alex Lester. The total makes Lester, the reigning Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Year, the program’s all-time leading scorer (42-51-93), surpassing Roscoe Sweeney (2013), who finished his career with 92 (37-55-92).
Sophomore goaltender Adam Carman stopped 34 of 35 shots in the Franklin Pierce net to pick up his first collegiate win. Freshman netminder Pierce Diamond (4-16-2) stopped 31 of 33 shots at the other end in a losing effort for Albertus Magnus.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 12-9-3, while first-year program Albertus Magnus falls to 4-17-2.
The Ravens return to the ice on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, when they travel to Post for a two-game weekend series. Opening faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at Sports Center of Connecticut in Shelton, Conn.
Men’s college basketball
Franklin Pierce University tops SNHU, 89-83
Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball sophomore guard Isaiah Moore scored a career-high 18 points as the Ravens stopped their two-game slide to improve to 8-1 on their home court with an 89-83 victory over interstate rival Southern New Hampshire University Tuesday evening at The Fieldhouse.
Jameson Pierrelus and Falu Seck each scored 14 points, Maxwell Zegarowski scored 13 points, Sean Fasoyiro had 11 points, Sam van Oostrum scored six points and starting guard Doyin Fadojutimi had 11 points.
For the Penmen, Shawn Montague manufactured a double-double with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.
The win sends the crimson and grey to 13-8 overall and 8-6 NE10 while the Penmen skid to 13-9, 6-8 NE10.
Franklin Pierce will be back in action next Wednesday, Feb. 12, against conference opponent Stonehill College at 7:30 p.m.
Academic All-Conference honors
Franklin Pierce students earn spots on NE10 Academic All-Conference teams
Six Franklin Pierce University student-athletes have earned Northeast-10 Academic All-Conference honors for the fall season, as announced Monday by the Conference office in Mansfield, Mass. Earning honors were junior Hugo Arlabosse and sophomore Riley Fenoff of the men’s cross country team, senior midfielder Niklas Laudahn and junior forward Yannik Felber of the men’s soccer team, senior back Jessica Strassburg of the field hockey team, and senior forward Veronica Marques.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must have participated in at least half of the team’s competitions as a starter or significant contributor, achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average and completed at least one academic year at his/her current institution. The teams are chosen by the vote of a committee of athletic administrators and faculty athletic representatives.