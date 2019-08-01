A pair of area women’s softball teams celebrated runner-up finishes in state tournament play this past weekend.
27 Custom Design placed second in the Upper Division, while Rev’s Enterprises, which plays as Wilcox Tree Service in the regular season, came in second in the Lower Division.
The respective champions were Granite State Diesel and Last Call.
Rev’s Enterprises dropped its first game Saturday morning then won Saturday afternoon. Sunday, it won back-to-back games in the double-elimination format to stay alive. Those wins propelled the team to the championship round, where it needed to win twice. The local entry, however, fell in the first game, 8-0, in five innings.
The teams play in the Greater Keene Women's Softball Association, where 27 Custom Design is in first place in the B Division and Wilcox Tree Service is in fourth place in the C Division.