The New Hampshire Softball Coaches’ Association announced its All-State teams Saturday, with seven local student-athletes making the list.

In addition to the seven All-State students, Monadnock head coach Chad Beede was named Division III Coach of the Year.

Monadnock had two student-athletes on the D-III All-State list. Seniors Grace LeClair and Madison Swett both earned spots on the All-State First Team.

Conant senior Teagan Kirby also earned a spot on the All-State First Team, and classmate Tessa Spingola earned an Honorable Mention.

Fall Mountain freshman Kendal Cote made the All-State Second Team.

In Division II, ConVal junior Morgan Bemont was named to the All-State First Team while junior Lily Mandel earned an Honorable Mention.

The NHIAA softball playoffs begin Wednesday and run until June 11.

