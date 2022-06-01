Local softball student-athletes honored on All-State list, Monadnock's Chad Beede earns Coach of the Year By Christopher Detwiler Sentinel Staff Christopher Detwiler Jun 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Tessa Spingola (11) of the Conant softball team bats against Monadnock during their game in Swanzey Thursday April 28. Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff Morgan Bemont (left) and Avery Moore (right) celebrate after scoring the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Bow Thursday May 5 in Peterborough. Christopher Detwiler / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Softball Coaches’ Association announced its All-State teams Saturday, with seven local student-athletes making the list.In addition to the seven All-State students, Monadnock head coach Chad Beede was named Division III Coach of the Year.Monadnock had two student-athletes on the D-III All-State list. Seniors Grace LeClair and Madison Swett both earned spots on the All-State First Team.Conant senior Teagan Kirby also earned a spot on the All-State First Team, and classmate Tessa Spingola earned an Honorable Mention. Fall Mountain freshman Kendal Cote made the All-State Second Team.In Division II, ConVal junior Morgan Bemont was named to the All-State First Team while junior Lily Mandel earned an Honorable Mention.The NHIAA softball playoffs begin Wednesday and run until June 11. {div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris — Detwiler.{/div} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christopher Detwiler Follow Christopher Detwiler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Torin Kindopp, Keene boys track & field Lane LeClair, Conant baseball Kevin Putnam, Monadnock baseball Madi Testo, Keene softball Vote View Results Back