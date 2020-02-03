Men’s college hockey
Friday
Franklin Pierce men’s ice hockey team skates to 3-3 OT tie with Stonehill
WINCHENDON, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s hockey team opened a weekend home-and-home series against the Stonehill College Skyhawks Friday on Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena. Senior captain Alex Lester scored a late power-play goal to force overtime, as the two teams played to a 3-3 tie.
Junior goaltender Ian Wallace stopped 30 of 33 shots against on the way to the tie (6-4-2) in the Franklin Pierce net. Skyhawks senior goalie Matthew Schoen (5-7-3) collected 37 saves against 40 shots at the other end of the ice for Stonehill.
Saturday
Franklin Pierce Men’s Ice Hockey Dropped at Stonehill, 7-2
The Franklin Pierce men’s hockey team took to the road on Saturday afternoon for the second game of the weekend home-and-home series against Stonehill College. The Skyhawks poured in the final five goals of the game to deal the Ravens a deflating, 7-2 loss at Foxboro Sports Center.
Junior goaltender Ian Wallace (6-5-2) surrendered six goals against 32 shots and finished with 26 saves in the loss for Franklin Pierce. Meanwhile, at the other end of the ice, senior Matthew Schoen (6-7-3) piled up 46 saves against 48 shots to help Stonehill pick up two points with the win.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 11-9-3 (5-5-2 NE10). With the win, Stonehill improves to 7-9-4 (4-5-3 NE10).
The Ravens are back in action on the road with a non-conference matchup against first-year program Albertus Magnus on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m. at Ralph Walker Skating Rink in New Haven, Conn.
Women’s college hockey
Friday
Franklin Pierce women’s ice hockey team silenced at Sacred Heart, 3-0
SHELTON, Conn. — Despite boasting the league’s most productive power play, the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team came up empty in eight chances with the man-advantage on Friday afternoon. Instead, the Ravens were limited to just 20 shots, and were held off the scoreboard entirely at Sports Center of Connecticut. Sacred Heart managed just 21 shots of its own, but did find the net three times to deal visiting Franklin Pierce a 3-0 loss to open a pivotal New England Women’s Hockey Alliance weekend series.
(With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 17-8-0 (10-5-0 NEWHA), while first-place Sacred Heart improves to 16-10-0 (13-2-0 NEWHA))
Sophomore goaltender Emme Ostrander stopped 18 of 20 shots and suffered the loss (13-8-0) in the Franklin Pierce net. Sophomore goaltender Frankie Sanchez (14-10-0) turned aside all 20 shots on her goal to post her first collegiate shutout in the Sacred Heart crease.
Saturday
Franklin Pierce Women’s Ice Hockey Tripped up at Sacred Heart, 3-2
The Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team came out on the short end again Saturday afternoon on the road at Sacred Heart. A second-period goal from senior forward Maddie Bishop stood as the difference, and sophomore defenseman Kennedy Spiering chalked up three assists, as the Pioneers dealt the Ravens a 3-2 defeat in New England Women’s Hockey Alliance play.
Sophomore goaltender Emme Ostrander finished with 29 saves against 32 shots and suffered the loss (13-9-0) in the Franklin Pierce net. Sophomore netminder Frankie Sanchez (15-10-0) turned aside 26 of 28 shots to pick up the win for Sacred Heart.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 17-9-0 (10-6-0 NEWHA), while first-place Sacred Heart improves to 17-10-0 (14-2-0 NEWHA). The victory allowed Sacred Heart to take the four-game season series, 3-1-0.
The Ravens return to the ice on Tuesday, Feb. 4, when they return home to host Anna Maria in a non-conference contest. Opening faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass.
Swimming
NCAA Women’s Swim: Keene State Cruises To 14th Straight Championship
The Keene State College women’s swimming and diving team maintained their total dominance of the Little East Conference as the Owls cruised to a 14th consecutive conference title at the Tripp Athletic Center at UMass Dartmouth in North Dartmouth, Mass., on Saturday.
In the pool, KSC captured 12 races, scoring 556 points, the seventh highest total in LEC Championship history. Keene State easily outpaced second-place UMass Dartmouth, which was second with 307 points.
Sydney McGough, Madison Pechulis, Hayes, and Molly O’Connor opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, in 1:53.23, while Paige Carey won the 1,650 free in 18:59.92. Jang won the first of her three races on the day, taking the 200 free in 1:59.57, with Hayes in second in 2:02.43.
Samantha Dickinson was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.96, and Madison Pechulis and Carey went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke, as Pechulis won in 1:07.46 and Carey next in 1:11.16. Hayes added a win in the 200 fly in 2:13.57, as did Dickinson in the 50 free in 25.81. Jang added another victory in the 100 free in 55.35, with teammate Erin Morley in second place in 57.50.
Madison Pechulis took home the win in the 200 breaststroke in 2:30.58, with sister Olivia Pechulis next in 2:35.40, and Dickinson won the 500 free in 5:26.00. Hayes notched a third win in the 100 fly in 59.85, as did Jang in the 200 IM in 2:16.27. Dickinson, Morley, Carey, and Jang closed out the meet with a resounding win in the 400 free, clocking in at 3:49.01, to win by nearly 17 full seconds.
All race winners were named First Team All-LEC, while all second place finishers were named Second Team All-LEC.
Following the meet, Sophie Hayes was named the LEC Swimmer of the Year, the seventh Owl to receive the award and the first since Hope Walsh did so in 2018. Hayes joins Walsh, who is the only three time winner of the event in LEC history (2016-18), Alison Bartlett (2014-15), Diana Pimer (2013), Jillian Whitaker (2012), Kaila Umbarger (2011) and Kristine Trutor (2009-10). Hayes won two individual events, was second in another, and also was part of a winning relay on the day.
Jaelin Jang was named as the LEC Rookie of the Year. She becomes the eighth Owl to capture the award for the conference’s top freshman, joining previous winners Hayes (2017), Katie Brandeberry (2016), Rachel Butler (2014), Bartlett (2013), Pimer (2012), Umbarger (2010) and Whitaker (2009). Jang won three races and a relay for the Owls.
NCAA Men’s Swimming: Keene State Captures Inaugural LEC Invitational
The Keene State College men’s swimming and diving team won 14 events at the first ever LEC Invitational at the Tripp Athletic Center in North Dartmouth, Mass., on Saturday afternoon.
The Owls racked up 569 points, blowing past second-place UMass Dartmouth, which finished with 454 points. Western Connecticut State (172 points) and Eastern Connecticut State (37 points) finished out the rest of the competition.
Andrew Daur, JT Barth, Patrick Doyle and Michael Morman began the meet with a second place finish in the 200 medley relay, in 1:42.58, less than a half-second out of first place. Quint Kimmel won the 1,650 free in 17:27.20, while Zach Payne won the 200 free in 1:51.68.
Eric King took the 100 back in 54.90, with Daur right behind in 56.88, while Barth won the 100 breast in 1:01.45. Tyler Young added another victory, this time in the 200 fly, in 2:03.21, and King nabbed another win in the 50 free in 22.89.
George Colarullo swept both diving events, winning the 1-meter board with a score of 213.75, and scoring 236.60 on the 3-meter. Payne scored his second win of the day in the 100 free, in 50.10, and Daur won the 200 back in 2:03.52. King’s third win of the day came in the 200 breaststroke, in 2:17.15, narrowly edging Barth, who was second in 2:17.37. Young and Patrick Doyle went 1-2 in the 100 fly, with Young touching in first in 55.19, and Doyle next in 55.44.
Payne grabbed a third individual win of the afternoon in the 200 IM in 2:02.93, with Young in second in 2:04.40. King, Kimmel, Jacob Peters and Payne finished out the meet with a seven second win in the 400 medley relay in 3:23.42.
Track and field
Arlabosse claims 800m New England Title to lead Franklin Pierce track and field at NEICAAA Championships
Members of the Franklin Pierce University track and field team competed in the NEICAAA Championships this weekend at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Junior Hugo Arlabosse shined the brightest for the Ravens at the meet, as he claimed his third career New England title, and his first indoor crown, with a time of 1:54.57 in the 800 meters. Other highlights for Franklin Pierce included All-New England honors for sophomore Paola Brena, as she got up and over 1.74 meters to take second place in the high jump, and freshman Julieth Nwosu, with a throw of 13.35 meters to finish fifth in the shot put.
Elsewhere, in the sprints, senior Trevor Guay took 17th in the 400-meter dash after his 50.27-second time. Freshman Nyjah Young-Bey took 16th in the 200 for her 25.97-second time. The lone Raven to double up at New Englands, she later took 15th in the 400 for her 59.14-second time.
As for the longer distances, sophomore Riley Fenoff took 19th in the 3000-meter run after his 8:43 time. Graduate student William Rawson followed in 26th after his 8:55 time. In the 5000-meter run, senior Jason Reed took 26th after his 15:46 time. On the women’s side, sophomore Alana Thompson took 22nd in the 800 for her 2:19 time. Senior Julia Cormier took 29th in the 5000-meter run after her 19:29 time.
In the shot put, sophomore Croix Albee took 23rd for the men, with a 12.95-meter throw. For the women, behind Nwosu’s All-New England performance, it was a 22nd-place finish for senior Katey Comstock with an 11.01-meter throw.
In the relays, the women’s 4x400-meter team took 21st after their 4:17 time. The lineup consisted of Young-Bey, freshman Destini Hill-Edwards, freshman Nadia Cathcart, and Brena. The 4x800-meter relay took 17th for their 9:59 time. Running at that distance were Thompson, junior Marisa Carbone, sophomore Alena Masterson, and Cormier.
The men rode Arlabosse’s performance to a 14th-place finish, out of 22 teams to score at the meet. Meanwhile, the performances of Brena and Nwosu were good enough to place the women 15th, out of 24 scoring teams.
The Ravens return to the track on Saturday, Feb. 8, when they head to Plymouth for the Panther Invitational, hosted by Plymouth State.
Men’s basketball
Southern Maine Sprints Past Keene State, 72-63
The University of Southern Maine jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the opening seven minutes, never trailed, and eventually ran away from the cold-shooting Keene State College Owls, 72-63, in a Little East Conference game at Hill Gymnasium Saturday afternoon in Gorham, Maine.
Keene State’s brief two-game winning streak was snapped following a 32 percent (22-of-69) shooting performance, the second lowest output of the season. The Owls also made just 7-of-26 (27 percent) from long-range and converted 17 offensive rebounds into 11 points. Edwin Ezedonmwen finished with 16 points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench, while fellow reserve Jaylen Franklin had 13 points, two rebounds and two assists. Jeff Hunter grabbed 10 rebounds. Jacobe Thomas led Southern Maine with a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double (7-14 FG, 7-7 FT). He also added four steals, three assists and a block. Derek Haney (16 points) and Keenan Hendricks (14 points) were also in double-figures for the Huskies, who have won back-to-back games after losing four of six.
Keene State, which is holding on to the sixth and final playoff spot at 7-13, 5-6 LEC, hosts Plymouth State University (12-7, 6-4 LEC) on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m.
New Haven Tops Franklin Pierce University Men’s Basketball 78-73
Four Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball players scored in double-digits, including Falu Seck in a 78-73 setback to Northeast-10 Conference opponent the University of New Haven Saturday afternoon at the Charger Gym at West Haven, Conn.
Seck paced the Ravens offensive attack with a team-best 17 points, followed by Isaiah Moore with 15, Maxwell Zegarowski with 15 and Doyin Fadojutimi with 10.
New Haven had a trio of 20-plus point scorers: forward Kessly Felizor with a game-high 21, Elijah Bailey with 21 and Derrick Rowland with 20.
With the victory, the Chargers move to 10-9, 8-5 NE10 while the Ravens skid to 12-8, 7-6 NE10.
The Ravens are back in action on Tuesday, February, 4th with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. against Southern New Hampshire University in Rindge.
Women’s basketball
Shlimon, Derosia Help Owls Grab Key Road Win at Southern Maine
Lilly Shlimon and Hailey Derosia combined to score 30 points as the Keene State College women’s basketball team turned away a late University of Southern Maine comeback attempt for an important 48-45 Little East Conference win Saturday afternoon at Hill Gymnasium in Gorham, Maine.
Shlimon made 6-of-10 shots overall, including 3-of-5 from three, to score a team-leading 16 points for Keene State. She added three rebounds and one steal. Derosia contributed 14 points (4-9 FG, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and a steal. Abby Grandmaison had eight points (2-4 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two steals. Victoria Harris scored 14 points for Southern Maine, which lost for the fifth time in the past seven games.
Keene State (6-14, 5-6 LEC) returns home to host Plymouth State University (4-15, 0-10 LEC) on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce University Women’s Basketball Comeback Bid Falls Short, Loses to New Haven, 64-59
Sophia Holmes poured in a game-high 18 points, but the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team fell short to the University of New Haven, 64-59, at the Charger Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon in West Haven, Conn.
Holmes led a trio of starters to notch 10-plus points, as Izzy Lipinski recorded 14 points and Lisa Sulejmani notched 14 points.
Three players scored double figures for New Haven, led by Brie Pergola, who scored 16 points, Jasmine White with 15 and Micah Wormack with 12.
The loss drops the Ravens to 9-11, 3-10 in NE10 play entering the second half of divisional competition, while the Chargers improve to 14-6, 8-5 NE10.
Franklin Pierce looks to get back on track when they return to the Fieldhouse to host in-state rival Southern New Hampshire University on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 5:30.