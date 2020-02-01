High school swimming
Keene, Monadnock swimmers compete
Keene and Monadnock had their last regular season meet Friday night at Londonderry.
Two swimmers accomplished new state qualifying times. Lily Brown and Braeden Scott of Keene qualified for the state meet in the 100 backstroke, Brown with a 1:09.88 and Scott with a 1:09.79.
First place finishers included Allie Stewart of Keene in the 200 IM, and Anna Hennigan of Keene in the 100 breaststroke. Emma Manlove of Monadnock had standout races for the Huskies, placing 2nd in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
The state meet is Feb. 15 at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
College football
‘Sideline Sneak Peek’ this Wednesday
Head coach Russell Gaskamp and The Franklin Pierce University football team will host Sideline Sneak Peek, to be held in conjunction with National Signing Day, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at The Shattuck Golf Course in Jaffrey.
The event will give attendees an inside look at the state of the Ravens’ football program, as well as a first look at the incoming recruiting class. Tickets are $25, dinner is included and a cash bar will be available. Those who attend will also be given priority access to purchase season ticket and Raven Row packages for the 2020 season.
The night will also include a video introduction of signees and a State of the Program address, according to Gaskamp.
The Ravens are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 5, with a trip to Wesley College. The home opener is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, against NE10 foe American International.
Those planning to attend should RSVP to Gaskamp at gaskampr@franklinpierce.edu or 899-4319. A link to the event registration form is included above.