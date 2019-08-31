Boys’ soccer
ConVal 5, Souhegan 0 — The defending Division II champs picked up where they left off with a shutout win to start the season.
Co-captain Zach Kriebel led the way with two goals, while Ben Kriebel scored off an assist from Colby Knight, Rhett Landers scored off a pass from Jamison Coty and co-captain Finn Wegmueller added one off an assist from Trevor Faber.
The Cougar defense — which produced 12 shutouts last year — prevented the Sabers from launching a single shot on net.
Raymond 5, Monadnock 0 — First-year Huskies coach Josh Guion praised the efforts of Hunter Yeaton and goalie Matt Trombley in the season-opening loss to the Rams.
Stevens 2, Fall Mountain 0 — The Cardinals scored once each in the 18th and 57th minutes to deal the Wildcats a season-opening defeat.
Fall Mountain keeper Brayden Ring finished with seven saves.
Girls’ soccer
ConVal 1, Lebanon 0 — Nikki Bell scored the game’s lone goal against a Division I prospect, and the Cougars shut out the Raiders at home for a season-opening win.
About 25 minutes in, ConVal started its scoring play with some touch passes by the midfielders, then Bell found the ball about 18 yards out. She passed the ball inside the box to Kara Keiper, who cut inside and around her defenders, and sent a flat pass to Bell at the far post for a tap-in score.
The goal went past Lebanon’s Sally Rainey, who is being scouted by Division I schools, according to ConVal Coach Curt Martens.
Cougars goalie Mairin Burgess recorded four saves, and Martens praised the defenders and midfielders for pushing the Raiders wide and back to limit quality opportunities.
Hillsboro-Deering 8, Monadnock 1 — Halee Bertolami scored the Huskies’ lone goal early in the second half in their season-opening loss to the Hillcats.
Freshman goalie Zoey Clark stopped 20 of the 28 shots sent her way, and Coach Matt Bertolami praised the work of freshman Julia Hoden at multiple positions.
Laconia 4, Fall Mountain 1 — Sophia Bruzgis scored the Wildcats’ lone goal in a season-opening loss to the Sachems.
Fall Mountain Coach Bruce Ferland said his young squad couldn’t keep up with Laconia’s pace, and a lack of bench players prevented them from changing the tempo.
Hopkinton 6, Conant 0 — Coach Adam Patria said first-game jitters plagued the Orioles as they gave up six first-half goals to the defending Division III champion.
Rianna Higgins and Kelly Williams-Nagle split time between the pipes, and Patria said it was a valiant effort by the pair of first-timers.
Golf
Kearsarge 30, ConVal 29, Conant 29 — The Cougars and Orioles finished in a tie for second in a four-team match at The Shattuck Golf Club, but ConVal won the tiebreaker, as Brigham Boice was two strokes ahead of Conant’s fifth golfer. John Stark finished in fourth place.
The Orioles’ Hayden Ketola was the individual medalist, followed by the Cougars’ Brady Proctor.
College men’s soccer
Keene State 3, Salem State 2 — The Owls held off the Vikings’ comeback attempt and won the first game of the Salem State Men’s Soccer Classic.
Keene State’s Connor Downey had the lone goal of the first half, scoring in the 21st minute off an assist from Emmanuel Smith. Smith scored himself in the 48th minute, assisted by James McCully, and Declan Coughlin made it 3-0 in the 52nd off an assist from Jack Herlihy.
Salem fought back with goals by Paa Sowe (72nd) and Ryan Smith (90th), but it wasn’t enough.
College volleyball
Keene State 3, Skidmore 2 — The Owls opened the season with a narrow win over Skidmore at Springfield College, 25-27, 25-19, 12-25, 25-11, 15-8.
Ali McLoughlin led Keene State with 15 kills, three aces and 11 digs, while Megan Palmer recorded 13 kills and 21 digs and Bailey Wilson tacked on 48 assists and 12 digs.
The Owls continue the Springfield tourney Saturday with a 10:30 a.m. match against Montclair State.