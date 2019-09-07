Football
ConVal 21, Kingswood 17 — First-year coach Robert Clauss won his debut match on the sidelines, as the Cougars held off the Knights in their season opener in Peterborough.
Kingswood scored first to take a 6-0 lead, but ConVal responded with three unanswered scores — a rushing touchdown by quarterback Peter Weatherill, a rushing score by fullback Justin Burns, and a punt return touchdown by receiver Alex Heck — to make it 21-6.
The Knights battled back and made things a bit close for comfort, but the Cougars were able to hold on for the win. Clauss said having the team come together and not collapse when things got tough made for a big first step in the culture change he wants to implement with his new program.
Dover 28, Keene 14 — The Blackbirds couldn’t keep up with the Green Wave on the road in their season opener.
In a first quarter full of big plays, Dover opened the scoring with a screen pass from Darien Lopez to Dom Sprague that went 79 yards for a touchdown. Keene answered as Tucker Brown rolled to his left and fired a 52-yard bomb to Clint Maleski for the score. A missed PAT left the Birds trailing 7-6.
A 65-yard keeper by Lopez put the Wave up 14-6 before the end of the first, and then a 26-yard pick six by Beau Normandeau and a 30-yard punt return touchdown by Finn Wingren increased the lead to 28-6 by halftime.
Another bomb from Brown to Maleski, this time for 45 yards, gave Keene its final score.
Raymond 31, Fall Mountain 7 — Offensive woes plagued the Wildcats, and the defense gave up multiple long scoring plays in the loss to the Rams.
Fall Mountain actually got on the board first, after Tyler Swain stripped the quarterback on the opening drive and Alex Flynn took it in for a touchdown. But Raymond went for a deep throw, and the receiver won the jump ball for a score to tie the game before the end of the first quarter.
Early in the second, another deep throw tipped off the hands of a Wildcat defensive back and into the hands of the Rams receiver for another touchdown. Another deep jump ball was won by Raymond later in the quarter, and with back-to-back two-point conversions, the Rams took a 23-7 lead at the half.
After a scoreless third, Raymond scored one more time on a 40-yard counter run, with one more successful two-pointer.
Boys’ soccer
Keene 2, Exeter 0 — The Blackbirds opened their season with a shutout win over the Blue Hawks.
Twenty minutes in, Aiden Fauth sent a corner kick into the box for Graham Swiger to finish for the game’s first goal. Jonas O’Mara delivered the insurance score unassisted with about 20 minutes left in the second half. Charlie Zwierzchowski finished with about 10 saves in the shutout win.
ConVal 2, Lebanon 1 (2OT) — Friday was a day of late-game heroics for the Cougars (3-0), and Taylor Burgess provided the biggest moment of them all. Burgess scored the game-winning goal off a pass from August Marshall with two minutes left in the second overtime.
The Raiders (2-1) handed ConVal its first allowed goal of the season with about 25 minutes left in regulation, but Ben Kriebel drew a penalty in the box with about four minutes left, and his big brother Zach Kriebel stepped up and drove home the penalty kick to tie it.
Newfound 1, Conant 0 — The Orioles outshot the Bears in their season opener, but Newfound landed the game’s only score off a deflection in the box.
Profile 5, Hinsdale 2 — The Pacers (0-2) fell into a 3-0 hole in the first half against the Patriots (3-0), and although they kept pace in the second half, they couldn’t come back.
Greg Howard and Arth Patel each scored a goal for Hinsdale.
Girls’ soccer
ConVal 3, Kearsarge 1 — Nikki Bell led ConVal’s (2-0) attack against Kearsarge (0-2) with a goal and an assist.
Bell drove home ConVal’s first goal off an assist from Lorien Tyne, then assisted Maddy Faber in the scoring of the second goal. Kara Keiper delivered the team’s final score off an assist from Cami Hendrixson. Mairin Burgess finished with eight saves in net for the win.
Campbell 7, Conant 1 — Jillian Patria scored the Orioles’ (1-2) lone goal against the Cougars (3-0), who scored two unanswered goals to start, then responded to Patria’s score with three more before halftime.
Field hockey
ConVal 2, Kearsarge 1 — A pair of underclassmen delivered the scores in ConVal’s (1-1) win over Kearsarge (1-1).
Sophomore Molly Dishong scored in the first half off a pass from Cruz Dellasanta, then in the second half freshman Laramie Wilson drove home the game-winner off an assist from Dishong.
Bishop Brady 8, Conant 2 — Teagan Kirby scored both the Orioles’ goals in their season-opening loss to the Giants. Both of Kirby’s goals were assisted by Elizabeth Gonyea.
Coach Jackie Brown also praised the efforts of Bella Hayes and Emily Muilenberg.
College women’s soccer
Franklin Pierce 5, Nyack 0 — The 14th-ranked Ravens scored four goals in the first half to cruise past the Warriors in their season opener.
Jessica Magerman led the way with two goals and one assist. Veronica Marques, Ciersten Palumbo and Marissa Orlando each scored one goal, and Kiley Vermette, Sophie Cousineau and Gema Fernandez each had an assist. Casey Kane recorded two saves in 56 minutes, 53 seconds to earn the win, and Ithaisa Vinoly added four saves in the final 33:07.
Thursday
Golf
Pelham 76, Sanborn 69, Somersworth 49, ConVal 32 — Alex Heck led the Cougars (4-5) with 11 points, but they couldn’t keep up with their three opponents.