College women’s soccer
Bridgeport 2, Franklin Pierce 2 — For the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team, it was a spirited clash on Monday night with the defending national champions at Sodexo Field in Rindge. The Ravens built a two-goal lead, thanks to a two-goal effort from senior midfielder Gabi Pereira, but could not hold it down the stretch as Bridgeport battled back to force a draw in the non-conference tilt. Graduate student forward Maegen Doyle provided the equalizer on a 76th-minute penalty kick.
With the tie, Franklin Pierce’s record moves to 3-3-1, while Bridgeport now stands at 3-4-1.
FPU sophomore keeper Casey Kane (2-1-1) piled up 10 saves on the night, against 12 shots on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Helena Dahlstrom (1-1-1) finished with two saves against two shots at the other end of the field for Bridgeport.
The Ravens return to the field Wednesday, Oct. 2, when they travel to Saint Rose for a Northeast-10 Conference contest at 6 p.m.
High school girls’ volleyball
Oyster River 3, ConVal 0 — The hard-serving Bobcats downed the Cougars in a match in Peterborough. ConVal lost in straight sets, 25-9, 25-4, 25-15. Leading the Cougars offensively were Molly Cole with a block and two kills, and Kendall Sullivan with two kills. Defensively, Lillian James had 17 successful serve receives and nine digs; Haley Davis had 12 successful serve receives and five digs. Chloe Ahern added eight successful serve receives. The Cougars fall to 0-9 on the season and will travel to Laconia Wednesday.