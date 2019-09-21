High school
boys’ soccer
ConVal 5, Souhegan 0 — Taylor Burgess scored two goals to lead the undefeated Cougars (5-0-1) over their rivals from Amherst Friday in Peterborough. Jamison Coty and Finn Wegmueller also scored, all in the first half. Zach Kriebel added a free kick goal in the second half.
Kriebel, August Marshal, Burgess and Evan Shippee all had assists. Goalie Mather Kipka made five saves.
Bishop Brady 4, Monadnock 0 — The Huskies’ offensive woes continued, as they mustered only two shots on net in a match played in Swanzey Center. Coach Josh Guion said Zach Corban had a strong match on defense for Monadnock (0-6).
Hillsboro-Deering 4, Fall Mountain 1 — Willem Bellows scored the only goal for the Wildcats in a night match at Langdon. Brayden Ring had a busy evening in net, making 10 saves.
High school
field hockey
Keene 5, Exeter 0 — The Blackbirds blanked the Blue Hawks at Scripture Field to climb back over the .500 mark at 3-2.
High school
girls’ volleyball
Gilford 3, ConVal 0 — The Cougars got off to a strong start, but couldn’t sustain it against a strong Eagles squad. Coach Amanda Hinton said the match was competitive until late in the second set when Gilford took control and won 25-6, 25-17, 25-9.
Leading the team offensively were Lillian James with four kills and an assist and Isis Battaglia with two kills and an assist. Molly Cole added a kill and three assists and Julia Donovan earned her first kill of the season. On defense, Haley Davis and Lillian James each had 20 successful serve receives and combined for 19 successful digs. The cougars fall to 0-6 on the season.
The jayvee team lost 3-0, falling to 2-4 on the season.
College
field hockey
Dartmouth 4, UNH 3, 2OT — Kayla Sliz tied the game in regulation and then scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to lift the University of New Hampshire (4-3) over Dartmouth (1-4) in an in-state Division I clash at Chase Field in Hanover.