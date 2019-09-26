Girls’ volleyball
Fall Mountain 3, Stevens 0 — The Wildcats (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak by sweeping the Cardinals (0-6), 25-18, 25-22, 25-17.
Maddy Manning led Fall Mountain with nine service points, five aces, three kills and five assists, while Sarah Schadler tallied seven points, six kills, three blocks and two assists. Amanda Hodgkins recorded seven points, two aces and four kills, and Mary Ronning added three points, two aces, four assists and three kills.
The Wildcats host Winnisquam Friday at 6:15 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Conant 1 — Megan Graff scored the Orioles’ (1-6-1) lone goal and Kelly William made some big saves to force overtime, but the Saints (6-1) ultimately won the game.
Conant plays at Monadnock Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Golf
Somersworth 74, Gilford 70, Fall Mountain 63, Campbell 59 — Mitchell Cormier led the Wildcats (13-10) to a third-place finish in a four-team match at Hidden Creek Golf Club. Cormier tallied 21 points to finish second as an individual behind Somersworth’s Jeremy Levesque (22).
Fall Mountain’s Kaylee Lintner tied for third with Gilford’s Connor Sullivan and Somersworth’s Cam Frank at 20 points. Cameron Fry (13) and Spencer Harrington (9) rounded out the Wildcats’ scoresheet.