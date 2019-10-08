Girls’ volleyball
Fall Mountain 3, Stevens 1 — The Wildcats (5-5) beat the Cardinals (0-11) in a charity game to raise money for Alzheimer’s Disease research. The final score was 25-18, 25-13, 26-28, 25-18.
Sarah Schadler led the way with 13 service points, six aces, seven kills and two blocks, while Mary Ronning had eight kills and three blocks. Maddy Manning recorded six points, nine kills and four aces; Rachel Watson tallied six points, four assists and three aces; and Morgan Snelling finished with 10 points, three aces and three kills.
According to Fall Mountain Coach Michelle Swift, they raised a little over $500 through donations, raffles and concessions, and that money is set to be matched, bringing the total to a little over $1,000.
Fall Mountain plays at Sunapee Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
College men’s golf
Franklin Pierce ties for 4th in NE10 Championship — The Ravens tied for fourth in a Northeast-10 Championship that was shortened to one day by bad weather. Franklin Pierce finished with a team score of 10-over par 298.
Nathan Patterson tied for ninth individually at 1-over 73, while Liam Donohue tied for 13th at 2-over 74, Dylan Plis tied for 17th at 3-over 75, Keeton Foster tied for 23rd at 4-over 76 and Sam Myers tied for 42nd at 9-over 81.
Saturday
Football
Monadnock 28, Newport 22 — Quarterback Nate Doyle led the Huskies (3-2) to a close win over the Tigers (1-4), with two rushing touchdowns and a 49-yard touchdown pass to Lincoln Blodgett.
Blodgett also ran 30 times for 94 yards and another score, while Justin Joslyn racked up a team-high 103 rushing yards on 21 carries.
Monadnock hosts Hillsboro-Deering Friday at 6:30 p.m.