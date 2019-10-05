Football
Fall Mountain 42, Bishop Brady 6 — Isaac Westover ran for three touchdowns — one from eight yards out, one from 27 and one from 35 — to lead the Wildcats (3-2) to their third straight win against the Giants (3-2).
Fall Mountain’s other scores came via a 4-yard run by Morgan Wilbur, a 2-yard quarterback sneak by Luke Gay and a 70-yard kickoff return by Tyler Swain.
Manchester West 32, ConVal 0 — The Blue Knights (3-2) ran all over the Cougars (1-4) in their Homecoming Game in Peterborough, scoring all five of their touchdowns on the ground.
According to Coach Robert Clauss, three of the scores came on a counter play to the outside, while the other two were runs up the middle. On the other side, turnovers and unforced errors kept the ConVal offense from making any headway.
Boys’ soccer
Hinsdale 5, Monadnock 1 — Arth Patel recorded a hat trick and Greg Howard added two goals to lead the Pacers (4-5) past the Huskies (1-10).
Aidan Davis had four assists for Hinsdale, while Jason Cowan added one. Hunter Yeaton scored the lone goal for Monadnock.
ConVal 3, Hollis-Brookline 1 — The Cougars (9-0-1) scored a pair of second-half goals to best the Cavaliers (5-5-1).
Del Bonsu-Anane scored the first goal in the 42nd minute off assists from Trevor Faber and Colby Knight. Hollis-Brookline answered two minutes later, but ConVal retook the lead in the 68th minute, when Jamison Coty scored off a through pass from August Marshall. Max Shumway scored the insurance goal off a through pass from Knight. Mather Kipka finished with five saves for the Cougars.
Girls’ soccer
Monadnock 2, Hinsdale 2 — The Huskies (0-9-2) appeared to score the game-winner late in overtime, but it was called back due to an offsides, and they finished in a tie with the Pacers (2-5-2) for the second time this season.
Emma Toscano and Grace Furze each scored a goal for Monadnock, while Delaney Wilcox and Kristin Davis each tallied a score for Hinsdale.
Manchester Central 5, Keene 0 — The Blackbirds (0-8) made mistakes and the Little Green (6-2) made them pay, said Keene Coach Kaleb Lique Naitove.
Naitove also praised the efforts of goalie Grace Hauser, which included a save on a penalty shot in the first half.
Campbell 4, Conant 0 — Orioles (2-7-1) Coach Adam Patria said his team played competitively, but couldn’t keep up with the Cougars (9-1), the third-ranked team in Division III.
Field hockey
ConVal 2, Monadnock 0 — Jacquelin Madeja and Cruz Dellasanta each scored for the Cougars (3-4), and the ConVal defense kept the Huskies (1-8) from getting a single shot on goal. Brea Hutchinson assisted on Madeja’s goal.
Conant 5, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 — Teagan Kirby tallied three goals and one assist to lead the Orioles (6-5) past the Saints (1-5-1), as Conant surpassed its win total from last year.
Bella Hayes recorded one goal and one assist, Elizabeth Gonyea added one goal and Chelsea Dupuis finished with three assists, while goalie Tessa Spingola earned her third shutout.
Concord 3, Keene 1 — Mackenzie Corrigan scored off an assist from Aubrey Mitchell, but the Blackbirds (3-7) suffered their fifth straight loss at the hands of the Crimson Tide (8-3).
Volleyball
Souhegan 3, ConVal 0 — The Cougars (0-11) were swept in their Homecoming Match against the Sabers (5-5), 25-12, 25-20, 25-14.
Molly Cole led the ConVal offense with three kills and three blocks, while Kendall Sullivan recorded two kills, two assists and four serving aces, and Lillian James finished with 11 successful serve receives and 16 digs.