Wednesday
Golf
Keene 202, Alvirne 204, Winnacunnet 218 — Jerred Tattersall led the way for the Blackbirds (11-7), shooting a 39.
Nick Nadeau, Kyle Foster and Cam Round each had a 40.
Keene plays at Derryfield today.
Derryfield 86, Lebanon 63, Prospect Mountain 48, ConVal 41 — Brady Proctor led the Cougars with 14 points at Candia Woods, followed by Nick Tower with 13.
ConVal plays its last match Tuesday at home against Monadnock, Kearsarge and Sanborn.
Thursday
College women’s soccer
Bridgewater State 2, Keene State 1 — Jordyn Abasciano scored the Owls’ (3-5) lone goal unassisted in the 77th minute, but it wasn’t enough to come back against the Bears (4-3).
Emma Sanders and Amelia Burke each scored for Bridgewater. Shelby Offord recorded three saves in the first half, but let in the go-ahead goal to wind up with the loss; Abbie Terrinca had identical stats in the second half.
Keene State hosts Salve Regina Wednesday at 5 p.m.
College women’s tennis
Franklin Pierce 7, Plymouth State 0 — The Ravens (4-2) swept the Panthers (6-3).
Himani Mor and Liria Loria won No. 1 Doubles, 6-0, while Jazmin Flood and Laura Alvarez Tello won No. 2, 6-3, and Brigid Washburn and Sarah Rich won No. 3, 6-1. In singles, Mor (6-0, 6-0), Loria (6-1, 6-1), Flood (6-4, 6-2), Rich (7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 10-6), Pagliuca (7-6 (8-6), 6-4) and Washburn (6-2, 6-3) won again.
Franklin Pierce plays at Southern N.H. Saturday at 1 p.m.