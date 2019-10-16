Boys’ soccer
Keene 1, Winnacunnet 0 — A second-half goal by Graham Swiger, assisted by Trevor Fay, got the Blackbirds (7-4-2) past the Warriors (6-6-1).
Jonas O’Mara took over in goal for Charlie Zwierzchowski and made nine saves for the shutout win. Keene Coach Ben Pierce said center back Noah Timmer also played a big role in the defensive stand.
The Birds play at Spaulding of Rochester Friday at 4 p.m.
Stevens 5, Fall Mountain 0 — The Wildcats (5-9) fell to the Cardinals (5-7) in the annual Bernard Cup game.
Stevens took a 1-0 lead at halftime, then an own goal early in the second half opened the floodgates.
Fall Mountain hosts Hillsboro-Deering Monday at 6 p.m.
Hillsboro-Deering 2, Monadnock 0 — The Huskies (1-13) suffered their fifth shutout loss in six games, falling to the Hillcats (7-6).
Some key absences forced Monadnock to call on some new players, and Coach Josh Guion praised the efforts of Anthony Poanessa and Noah Nason in their first starts.
Monadnock plays at Hopkinton Tuesday at 4 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Franklin Pierce 4, Saint Michael’s 0 — The Ravens (8-2-1, 6-1 NE10) defeated the Purple Knights (2-7-2, 0-4-2) for their fourth straight win.
Betim Balidemaj, Carlos Ferrando Felis, Stefan Lohberger and Javier Gonzalez Carraminana scored the goals, while Yannik Felber, Cristobal Andreu, Marc Forner and Javier Garcia Borras had assists.
Franklin Pierce plays at Bentley Saturday at 1 p.m.
College field hockey
Keene State 5, Fitchburg State 0 — The Owls (11-5, 9-1 LEC) blanked the Falcons (2-14, 1-8) for their fourth straight win.
Kelsey Roberts scored two goals, while Nina Bruno tallied two assists. Maggie Cahoon, Erica Chareth and Kayla Klein each scored one goal, and Clara Hunkins had one assist. The Keene State defense held Fitchburg State to no shots on goal.
The Owls play at Southern Maine Saturday at 3 p.m.
Franklin Pierce 1, American International 0 (OT) — Christine Jarowicz scored in the 69th minute off an assist from Feline Van Doorn to lead the Ravens (6-7, 5-4 NE10) past the Yellow Jackets (8-5, 4-5).
Olivia Barnes recorded three saves in the shutout.
Franklin Pierce plays at Southern Connecticut State Friday at 3 p.m.