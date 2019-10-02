Boys’ soccer
Keene 2, Manchester Memorial 1 (OT) — Graham Swiger scored the game-winner, his fifth goal of the season, off a corner kick from Jonas O’Mara, his fifth assist, to lead the Blackbirds (5-2-2) past the Crusaders (2-6-1).
Memorial took a 1-0 lead at halftime, but Keene tied things up when Devin McLaughlin scored off an assist from Silas Morrison.
The Birds host Manchester Central Friday at 4 p.m.
ConVal 1, Kearsarge 0 — August Marshall scored the lone goal off a corner kick from Colby Knight to get ConVal (8-0-1) past Kearsarge (5-3-2).
Mather Kipka recorded two saves for his fourth straight shutout win.
ConVal hosts Hollis-Brookline Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Sanborn 1, Monadnock 0 — Hunter Yeaton tallied three shots on net for the Huskies (1-9), but the Indians (6-2-1) scored the lone goal with 16 minutes left.
Monadnock plays at Hinsdale Friday at 4 p.m.
Hopkinton 4, Conant 1 — Scott Lebrecque scored in the first half to give the Orioles (2-7) the lead, but the Hawks (8-2) responded with four unanswered goals.
Conant hosts Stevens Monday at 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Conant 4, Monadnock 2 — Jillian Patria scored all four goals for the Orioles (2-6-1) to get them past the Huskies (0-9-1).
Halee Bertolami and Emma Toscano each scored a goal for Monadnock.
The Huskies play at Hinsdale Friday at 4 p.m., while Conant hosts Campbell at the same day and time.
Fall Mountain 2, Hillsboro-Deering 1 (OT) — Emilee Peck scored the equalizer in the second half, then assisted on Sophia Bruzgis’ game-winning goal in overtime to lead the Wildcats (4-5-1) past the Hillcats (2-5).
Fall Mountain plays at Newport Thursday at 4 p.m.
Manchester Memorial 2, Keene 0 — An early goal by the Crusaders (2-6-1) had the Blackbirds (0-7) playing from behind, and they never caught up.
Keene Coach Kaleb Lique Naitove praised the efforts of Grace Hauser in net.
The Birds play at Manchester Central Friday at 4 p.m.
Field hockey
Mascenic 2, ConVal 0 — Mackenzie Anderson recorded 15 saves for the Cougars (2-4), but it wasn’t enough as they were shut out by the Vikings (5-4).
ConVal hosts Monadnock Friday at 4 p.m.
Boys’
cross country
Keene wins home meet — The Blackbirds claimed each of the top eight spots in a home meet to take first place with 15 team points, ahead of Nashua North (50) and Nashua South (85).
Nico Ramirez led Keene, finishing in 17 minutes, 37 seconds. He was followed by Torin Kindopp (17:37), Sergio Sartini (17:38), Jake Velazquez (17:39), Jonathan Hills (17:53), Silas Johnson (18:16), Fitsum Visser (18:33) and Dean Truesdell (19:00).
The Birds compete at the Wachusett Invitational in Holden, Mass., on Saturday.
Girls’
cross country
Keene takes first in home meet — The Blackbirds claimed five of the top six spots to finish first with 20 team points, ahead of Nashua South (35) and Nashua North (72).
Sofia Guardiano led Keene at 21:00, followed by Mikayla Randall (21:00), Amelia Opsahl (21:00), Hannah Shepard (21:01) and Reagan Hoy (21:01).
The Birds compete Tuesday against Bedford and Manchester Central.
Golf
Fall Mountain 51, Belmont 47, Prospect Mountain 44, John Stark 38 — Mitchell Cormier (21 points) and Kaylee Lintner (20) took the top two spots of the meet and led the Wildcats (16-11) to first place at Canterbury Woods.
Cameron Fry (6) and Mary Catherine Haefner (4) rounded out Fall Mountain’s scorecard.
Monday
Boys’ soccer
Fall Mountain 1, Monadnock 0 — Eli Gould scored the lone goal for the Wildcats in the last minute of regulation off a pass from Hunter Paquette. Brayden Ring had four saves for Fall Mountain.
Huskies Coach Josh Guion said his team looked much better in this game than in their 3-0 loss to the Wildcats Sept. 12, and he praised the efforts of Kevin Putnam and Clay Coffman in the midfield.
Girls’ volleyball
Fall Mountain 3, Trinity 2 — The Wildcats (3-4) pulled off a narrow win over the Pioneers (2-6), 25-21, 21-25, 24-26, 25-20, 17-15.
Sarah Schadler led Fall Mountain with five aces, 12 kills, three blocks and eight service points, including the final two points of the match. Rachel Watson recorded 14 points, three aces, three kills, five assists and eight digs, while Amanda Hodgkins tallied eight points, two aces and seven kills and Maddy Manning finished with eight points, three aces and five kills.
The Wildcats host Mascoma Valley in their homecoming game today at 5:15 p.m.
Saturday
Girls’ soccer
Monadnock 3, Hinsdale 3 — The Huskies took a 3-0 lead at halftime off goals from Bree Lawrence, Halee Bertolami and Trista Faulkner, but the Pacers came back and forced a tie.
The players wore tie-dyed purple and pink socks to show support for families affected by Alzheimer’s and cancer.