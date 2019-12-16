High school indoor track
Keene boys, girls take second in opening meet — Both the Keene High boys and girls finished second out of 14 teams in the season Sunday at Dartmouth College. The meet featured teams from both N.H. and Vermont.
In the girls meet, it was a close finish with three points separating the top three teams with Milford (45 points), Keene (44) and Nashua North (43) taking the top three spots. Many athletes contributed to success on the girls side, in particular Mikayla Randall, who won the 1,500 meters and anchored a winning 4 x 400 relay team. Joining her on the winning relay were Isabelle Fleuette, Mia Brown and Hannah Shepard. Another big contributor was the third place 4 x 200 relay, run by Kamille Atkins, Marie Prock, Ali Hebert and Claire O’Connor. Emily Boswell placed third in the shot put, with a heave of 30’ 9.5”. Fleuette placed fourth in the 1,000 (3:15.11), just ahead of Shepard, who was fifth (3:16.88). Kamille Atkins placed fifth in the long jump at 14’ 9.75” and O’Connor was fifth in the 300 at 47.05.
On the boys side, Nashua North won easily with 72 points and Keene was runner-up with 43, followed by Thetford Academy (29). Keene was led by Sergio Sartini, who won the 1,000 by six seconds, and ran on two placing relays. The 4 x 400 relay was second and featured Sartini, Nico Ramirez, Torin Kindopp and Rahul Chalumuri. Another standout was Evan Holland, who placed second in the 55 hurdles (8.52) and anchored the 4 x 200 relay in 24.11. The 4 x 200 relay team featured Sartini, Peter Shield and Erik Nolan. Also, the Keene boys swept the 1,500 meters, with Ramirez finishing first (4:15.87), Kindopp second (4:18.09) and Jake Velazquez third (4:19.55).
Keene returns to Dartmouth next Sunday for a multi-team meet.
High school wrestling
Keene sixth in ConVal Early Bird Invitational — Highlights for the Blackbirds included Joey Wilson capturing first place in his weight class, Colby Atwood taking second and Jason Canavan finishing third. The meet was held Saturday in Peterborough.
High school girls’ basketball
Monadnock 42, Mascoma Valley 32 — The Huskies won their first game of the season Friday night in Enfield. Grace LeClair and Carly Ayotte each scored 11 points in the defensive battle. Monadnock trailed 22-21 at halftime, but clamped down on defense and outscored Macoma 21-10 in the second half. The Huskies play at Conant Tuesday in a boys-girls double-header, with the boys leading things off at 5 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Franklin Pierce 132, Cheyney University 62 — Seven FPU players recorded double digits in points at the Fieldhouse in Rindge, as the Ravens recorded their highest total since the 1981-82 season. They were led by freshman forward Matt Hofrenning’s career-high 15 points in improving to 5-3 overall. Cheyney fell to 1-12. Also hitting double figures were Falu Seck (14 points), Maxwell Zegarowski (14), Isaiah Moore (13), Doyin Fadojutimi (13), Donnavan Bonilla (13) and Brandon Kolek (12). FPU is home Wednesday for a 2 p.m. matinee against Roberts Wesleyan College.
College women’s basketball
Franklin Pierce 93, Cheyney 42 — The Ravens (4-5) cruised at the Fieldhouse in Rindge behind Emma Carter’s double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds). The win stopped a four-game skid, while Cheyney fell to 1-8. Two other Ravens joined Carter in double-figures: Sophia Holmes with a game-high 17 points and Izzy Lipinski with 15 points. The team plays at Nyack College Wednesday.
College men’s ice hockey
Nichols 4, Franklin Pierce 0 — The Ravens’ nine-game unbeaten streak came to a crashing halt at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass., Saturday. It was the first win of the season for the Bison after nine straight losses. FPU is 8-3-1 heading into the holiday break.
College women’s ice hockey
Maine 5, Franklin Pierce 1 — The Ravens hung close with their Hockey East opponent for a couple of periods, but Maine’s speed won out at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth, Maine, Saturday night. Goaltender Emme Ostrander piled up a program record 55 saves and Haley Parker scored her team-leading ninth goal. FPU is 11-6-0 and Maine is 8-9-2.
College indoor track
Franklin Pierce competes at Northeastern — The Ravens participated in the Joe Donohue Games Saturday. Top finishers included Trevor Guay (14th) and Ethan Pezzullo (16th) in the 200 meters. In the distance events, Riley Fenoff was fifth in the 800, Tyler Hayes was 10th and Anonio Rua 14th. Hugo Arlabosse took sixth place in the mile and Fenoff was 17th. In the throwing events, Kevin McCree took 18th in the weight throw; Armani Mette was ninth in the shot put and Connor Everidge was 10th. Aaron Young was 14th in the pole vault.
The Ravens will break for the semester and are slated to be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 11, for the Middlebury Winter Classic in Middlebury, Vt.