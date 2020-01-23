It was a good night for the women and a tough night for the men in local college basketball action.
League play is in full swing now for both Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University, and Wednesday was a night of mixed results.
Women’s college basketball
Keene State 72, Western Connecticut 63 — The Owls used a 20-3 fourth quarter to turn a six-point deficit into a double-digit lead and won their second straight and third in its last five Wednesday night at Feldman Arena in Danbury, Conn. They improved to 4-4 in the Little East Conference, 5-12 overall.
Jordyn Burke led KSC with 18 points (7-for-9 shooting) and 12 rebounds, her second double-double of the season. Tamra Gonyea made 6-of-10 from the floor and finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Hailey Derosia rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points, as the Owls shot a season-high 54 percent from the field.
The Owls travel to UMass-Boston (14-3, 5-3 LEC) to wrap up the regular season series with the Beacons on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Franklin Pierce 79, Southern Connecticut State 56 — Four different players scored double digits for the Ravens, who recorded their second consecutive Northeast-10 Conference victory. Sophomore guard Lisa Sulejmani finished with her second career double-double while classmate Izzy Lipinski recorded her sixth career double-double and fifth of the season in the winning effort. FPU improved to 8-9 on the season including 2-8 in conference play while the Owls fell to 8-10, 2-8 NE10.
Sulejmani matched her career-high with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field. She also had a game-high 11 assists. Lipinski scored in double digits points for the seventh consecutive game (19 points, 10 rebounds). Junior guard Sophia Holmes, meanwhile, led the team in scoring with 20 points and junior captain Hannah Everidge had a career-high 13 points.
The Ravens will look to win their third straight game when they host Adelphi University (17-2, 8-2 NE10), ranked 20th in the country, Saturday at The Fieldhouse at noon.
Men’s college basketball
Southern Connecticut State 75, Franklin Pierce 66 — Southern’s Greg Jones scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed a contest-best 15 rebounds in handing the Ravens their first home loss of the season. It drops FPU to 11-6, 6-4 NE10, while the Owls improve to 10-6, 6-4 NE10.
Jones did most of his damage in the paint, helping his team to a 38-24 advantage in the low post. The Owls out-rebounded FPU 53-36 including 18-8 on the offensive boards. Sophomore forward Maxwell Zegarowski led FPU with 14 points. Falu Seck had 12 points and Doyin Fadojutimi was held to his lowest output of the season with 11 points.
FPU led 44-42 early in the second half, but that was its last lead of the game, as Southern went on a 17-5 run. The Ravens remain in The Fieldhouse Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest against Adelphi University (14-5, 7-3 NE10).
Western Connecticut 75, Keene State 67 — Western Connecticut State University outscored Keene State by 21 points from the foul line, sending the Owls to their fourth straight loss Wednesday at Feldman Arena in Danbury, Conn. KSC fell to 4-4 in the Little East Conference, 5-12 overall, while Western improved to 5-3 and 11-6.
KSC, which made just 8-of-28 from long range and 3-of-8 at the foul line, got a team-leading 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from Edwin Ezedonmwen. Miguel Prieto added 11 points and five assists, James Anozie had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Owls, who led 45-42 at one point in the second half, trailed only 58-55 with under four minutes to go but went through a two-minute scoreless drought.
Keene State plays at UMass-Boston Saturday at 3 p.m.
High school girls’ hockey
Keene-Fall Mountain 9, Manchester Central 0 — The Blackbirds won their second game of the season in recording the shutout at Keene ICE. Kyah White-Brooks had two goals, and Camille Chamber had two goals and an assist. Also scoring were Izzy Walz, Ruby Frithsen (goal, assist), Claire Stroshine (goal, assist), Hallie Trafton and Nelly Tattersall (goal, two assists). Abby Pride and Kristin Leslie also had assists.
The Birds wrap up a four-game homestand Friday at 3 p.m. against Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge at Keene ICE.
Unified basketball
Keene 47, Nashua South 33 — Robbie Higgins had 15 points and Matt DeRaps added 12 points as Keene’s unified basketball team improved to 3-0 with a win at the Purbeck Gymnasium. Keene next plays at Londonderry on Monday, Feb. 3