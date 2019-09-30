Saturday
Football
Fall Mountain 49, Farmington 0 — Six different players scored a touchdown for the Wildcats (2-2), but Isaac Westover led the way with 125 rushing yards and two scores against the Tigers (0-4).
Luke Gay passed for 80 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown to Wyatt Lord. Coach Orion Binney said Tyler Swain and Alex Flynn were a big part of the Fall Mountain defense securing its second straight shutout win.
Trinity 40, Monadnock 20 — Lincoln Blodgett led the Huskies (2-2) with 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough against the Pioneers (3-1).
Victor Lotito also scored a touchdown for Monadnock.
Boys’ soccer
Monadnock 3, Hinsdale 0 — Jamiah Harris led the Huskies (1-7) past the Pacers (2-5) with two goals and one assist. Georgios Pananas scored Monadnock’s other goal.
Matt Trombley recorded 11 saves, and Huskies Coach Josh Guion said Zach Corban and Anthony Tomer helped preserve the shutout.
Monadnock plays at Fall Mountain tonight at 7, while Hinsdale hosts Franklin Thursday at 4 p.m.
Girls’ cross country
Keene wins Northfield Mount Hermon Invite — The Blackbirds took first place in a seven-school meet, finishing with 27 team points — a large margin ahead of second-place Northfield Mount Hermon (70).
Mikayla Randall finished second as an individual to lead Keene, followed by Amelia Opsahl in fourth, Hannah Shepard in fifth, Reagan Hoy in sixth, Sophia Guardiano in 10th, Mia Brown in 22nd and Abby Martin in 25th.