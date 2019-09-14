Football
Monadnock 46, Somersworth 0 — Ibid, ibid. If 46-0 sounds familiar, it should. For the third straight meeting, the Huskies defeated the Toppers by the same score. They won 46-0 in a regular-season matchup last year, and 46-0 in the playoffs. And on Friday night in Somersworth, they did it again, albeit with a much different cast.
Instead of the graduated Chandler Matson and Tim Hart chugging into the end zone, Lincoln Blodgett made four trips there on TD runs of 49, 29, 16 and 4 yards. He rushed for 200 yards on the night, and Justin Joslyn went over the 100-yard mark, as the Huskies (2-0) dominated the line of scrimmage.
Also, with new kicker Anthony Tomer doing the honors, Monadnock recovered three onside kicks.
Souhegan 41, ConVal 0 — One of the perennial powers in Division II football reminded the Cougars they are still in a rebuilding mode despite last week’s feel-good, opening-week victory. The Sabres jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead on their home turf in Amherst and never looked back.
ConVal (1-1) Coach Robert Clauss called it a good learning experience, and said several players turned in strong outings. He praised running back Austin Davis for fighting hard for a couple first downs, quarterback Peter Weatherill for his efforts running the offense, and backup quarterback Caleb Sanborn for having a solid showing late in the game.
Girls’ soccer
Somersworth 7, Conant 1 — It was a long trip to the Maine border, but an even longer trip home for the Orioles (1-3-1). “Very uninspired game,” said Conant Coach Adam Patria, who added sloppy play all over the field did the Orioles in. Two of Somersworth’s tallies were own goals; Megan Graff scored the only goal for the Orioles.