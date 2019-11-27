Men’s college basketball
Franklin Pierce 86, Assumption 78 — Four FPU players scored in double-figures as the Ravens rallied from a double-digit deficit in an entertaining run-and-gun tilt in their home opener at the FPU Fieldhouse Tuesday. With the victory, the crimson and grey move to 3-2, 1-1 Northeast-10, while the Greyhounds drop to 4-2, 1-1 NE10.
Senior guard Falu Seck had his second 20-point effort of the season, leading all players. The team captain shot 8-of-14 from the field and 4-of-7 from deep. He scored 10 points in the first half, 10 in the second and the team was a game-high plus-15 when he was on the court.
Reigning NE10 Player of the Week Doyin Fadojutimi was one rebound shy of a double-double with 19 points, nine boards, five assists, two steals and a block. Isaiah Moore dropped in 17 points of his own with eight rebounds, and a contest-high six assists. Freshman Sean Bresnan scored a career-high 13 points in 18 minutes of playing time. Assumption also had four double-digit scorers including guard Matthew Kelly, who paced the Greyhounds with 18 points
The Ravens have a week off heading into Thanksgiving and will play at Stonehill College next Wednesday.
Albertus Magnus College 83, Keene State 81 — The heavy early-season schedule continued to take a toll on the Owls, who gave up an eight-point lead in the second half. Jahmerikah Green-Younger scored a game-high 25 points, including a go-ahead layup with 1.2 seconds left, as Albertus Magnus College erased 72-64 and 80-76 deficits in the final 10 minutes at Spaulding Gymnasium. KSC fell to 1-4 and Albertus Magnus improved to 4-1.
The Owls trailed by eight early in the second half before going on a 12-2 run. It was countered by a late Falcons run led by the shooting of Green-Younger, who was 9 of 13 from the field. James Anozie had 15 points and eight rebounds in the second half alone and finished with 18 and 10, respectively, for KSC. DeVon Beasley connected on 6-of-10 from the floor and scored 17, while Marcus McCarthy (16) and Nick Redden (14) also scored in double-figures.
The Owls, who entered the season 55-11 at home since the beginning of the 2014-15 season, have now lost all three games they have played at Spaulding Gymnasium. It won’t get any easier Saturday, when they host NEWMAC foe MIT at 1 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Assumption 66, Franklin Pierce 62 — Despite leading most of the way, the Ravens couldn’t hang on in the fourth quarter and fell to the Greyhounds at the FPU Fieldhouse. With the win, the Greyhounds improve to 4-2, 2-0 NE10 while the Ravens fall to 3-3, but remain winless in the Northeast-10.
Sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski battled early foul trouble and scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the second half to lead FPU. She was one of three Ravens in double figures as team captain Sophia Holmes sank three triples en route to 15 points, and Lisa Sulejmani tacked on 14 points. The game was close throughout, and FPU led 49-44 with 7:51, but a 9-2 Assumption burst turned the game around.
Franklin Pierce will be back in action next Wednesday at No. 22 nationally-ranked Stonehill College.
Smith College 53, Keene State 39 — The Owls held Smith College to 34.5 percent shooting, but fell behind early and never recovered Tuesday night at Spaulding Gymnasium. As a result, the teams have opposite records: the Owls are 0-6 and the Pioneers 6-0.
Hien Thach led the Owls by chipping in with a little bit of everything: eight points, six rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals. Hailey Derosia had seven points and three rebounds, while Katie Martineau made two of her three triple attempts. However, the Owls shot just 29 percent and were outrebounded 52-25.
KSC will seek its first win Saturday when it hosts Fitchburg State at 3 p.m.
Men’s college hockey
Franklin Pierce 4, Framingham State 1 — The sizzling Ravens set a program record Tuesday in extending their unbeaten streak to six games (5-0-1) in Framingham, Mass. Freshman forward Conor Foley scored twice at Loring Arena, including the game-winner, while sophomore goaltender Garret Stenberg chalked up the win in his first collegiate start with a 30-save performance.
With the win, the Ravens improve to 5-2-1 and have won four straight, while the Rams fall to 0-7-0 and have now lost 20 in a row dating back to last season. After a scoreless first period, James Morrissey deposited a feed from captain Alex Lester 21 seconds into the second and the Ravens were on their way.
FPU is back in action at the Steve Hoar Invitational, hosted by Becker College, on Saturday and Sunday. In Saturday’s first round, the Ravens will take on the host Hawks at 2 p.m., at the Worcester Ice Center.
Women’s college hockey
Franklin Pierce 5, Suffolk 2 — FPU heads into the holiday weekend in style, carving out an 8-2-0 month with a win over visiting Suffolk at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass. Junior forward Haley Parker had two goals, while junior forward Nicole Amato and freshman forward Becca Kniss added a goal and an assist each. The Ravens outshot Suffolk 42-19, but had to rally from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits.
The Ravens are off for the holiday weekend and return to the ice on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, when they travel to Long Island University for a weekend series.