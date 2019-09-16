Sunday
Field hockey
Franklin Pierce 3, New Haven 0 — The Ravens (2-3, 2-0 NE10) blanked the Chargers (1-4, 1-1 NE10) by identical scores two days in a row.
Meghan Winn tallied two goals for Franklin Pierce, while Julianne Sacco scored one and Feline van Doorn and Christine Jarowicz each had an assist. Olivia Barnes recorded four saves in 56 minutes, four seconds for the shutout win.
On Saturday, van Doorn, Allison Collins and Madison Gagnon each scored a goal, and Jessica Greeley added an assist to help the Ravens past the Chargers. Barnes tallied five saves in net.
The Ravens host Stonehill Saturday at noon.
Saturday
Football
Winnisquam 33, Fall Mountain 14 — The Wildcats (0-2) scored the same number of points as they did last year against the Bears (2-0), but their defense couldn’t hold off the defending Division IV champs.
Fall Mountain scored both of its touchdowns on kick returns: an 80-yarder by Tyler Swain, and a 70-yarder by Isaiah Silva.
Fall Mountain plays at Franklin Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Keene 0, Bishop Guertin 0 — The Blackbirds (3-0-1) turned in another strong defensive performance, but they were met with a similar wall on the Cardinals’ (0-2-1) side, resulting in a scoreless tie.
Keene goalie Charlie Zwierzchowski only needed to make two saves behind a stalwart defensive line to record his third shutout of the year. Jonas O’Mara had the Birds’ best scoring chance in the first overtime period, but the Bishop Guertin keeper made a diving save to maintain his shutout.
Keene plays at Hanover Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Cross country
Huskies earn top marks at Laconia Invite — The Monadnock girls’ team took first place at the Laconia Invitational with 46 team points, edging second-place Plymouth (47). The Huskies’ boys’ team tied for first with Trinity, also with 46 points.
Delaney Swanson led the girls’ team with a runner-up finish, followed by Anna Bentley in fifth, Sydney Eccleston in ninth and Sadie Lorenz in 11th. Tyler Hebert led the boys with a third-place finish, followed by Harry Ryan in fourth and Donovan Lombara in seventh.
College men’s soccer
Keene State 5, Elms 2 — An explosive second half ended with a victory for the Owls (4-1) over the Blazers (1-3-1), led by two goals from Emmanuel Smith.
Donovan Harris, L.J. Luster and Vance Bates each scored a goal, while Connor Downey and Dale Dubinsky each had an assist.
Keene State hosts Rhode Island College Saturday at 3 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Franklin Pierce 4, Southern Connecticut State 1 — The No. 19-ranked Ravens (2-1) used a second-half barrage to get past the Owls (2-1) in their Northeast-10 Conference opener.
Ciersten Palumbo led Franklin Pierce with two goals, while Veronica Marques recorded one goal and one assist. Keyla Gonzalez Jaen scored one goal, and Jessica Magerman added one assist. Ithaisa Viñoly finished with seven saves in net.
The Ravens play at Stonehill Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Castleton 3, Keene State 0 — The Owls (2-2) were blanked by the Spartans (4-2) in their Little East Conference opener.
Shelby Offord finished with three saves in net.
Keene State plays at Westfield State Wednesday at 7 p.m.
College field hockey
Keene State 2, Westfield State 1 — Keene State (2-3) edged Westfield State (3-3) in its conference opener, led by two goals from Kelsey Roberts. Both scores were assisted by Ally McCall.
The Owls play at Colby-Sawyer Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Friday
Girls’ volleyball
Exeter 3, Keene 0 — The Blue Hawks (2-1) bested the Blackbirds (0-3) in straight sets, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12.
Lily Pierannunzi led Keene with seven kills and one block, while Miranda Salema recorded five kills, five digs and an assist. Lucy Derosia tallied four kills, 12 assists and a dig, and Hallie Fournier finished with three assists and 10 digs.
The Birds play at Bishop Guertin today at 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Girls’ volleyball
Dover 3, Keene 0 — The Blackbirds fell to the Green Wave in straight sets, 25-7, 25-13, 25-16.
Pierannunzi recorded one ace, four kills and an assist, while Phoebe Rigg added four blocks, two assists and two digs.