Franklin Pierce University’s men’s basketball team, one of the most entertaining squads in the area, had one of its best outings of the season Saturday.
The Ravens pounded Adelphi University by 34 points, a team that came into Rindge with a 14-5 record. FPU continues its ascension up the the NE10 standings, where it is now tied for second place with Stonehill, one game behind Bentley University, in the Northeast Division.
College men’s basketball
Franklin Pierce 95, Adelphi 61 — The Ravens had everything clicking Saturday afternoon at the Fieldhouse in Rindge in a blowout win over a quality Adelphi club. Senior guard Falu Seck scored a season-best and game-high 24 points as the crimson and gray obliterated the Panthers almost start to finish. The Ravens move to 12-6, 7-4 NE10, while the Panthers drop to 14-6, 7-4 NE10.
Seck scored 21 of his 24 points in the first half, his fourth 20-plus points game of the season. His seven 3-pointers were also a career high. Seck is sitting on 993 career points and needs only seven more to become the 36th member of the program’s 1,000 point club.
Three other Raven starters recorded double-figure point totals: junior Sean Fasoyiro produced a season-high 15 points with eight rebounds, while team captain Doyin Fadojutimi pumped in 14 points, and had eight rebounds. Isaiah Moore was two assists and two rebounds shy of a triple-double as he scored 11 points.
Trailing 11-9, the Ravens went on a 29-8 run and never looked back, taking a 54-36 halftime lead. They now embark on a pair of road games starting Wednesday at Pace University at 7:30 p.m.
UMass-Boston 74, Keene State 64 — The Owls led 58-50 with six minutes to go, but were outscored 24-6 over the remainder of the game and lost to the Beacons at the Clark Athletic Center in Boston Saturday afternoon. KSC falls to 5-12, 4-5 in the Little East Conference, and UMass-Boston improves to 12-6 and 6-3.
The Owls made only six field goals and shot 20 percent in the opening 20 minutes, recovered to score 33 points over the first 14 minutes of the second half to go up by eight, but then managed only six points the rest of the way in their fifth loss in a row. James Anozie moved closer to 1,000 career points, as he scored 16, making 10-of-10 at the foul line. DeVon Beasley was the only other Owl in double-figures, as he scored 10.
The Owls had won nine in a row against UMass-Boston since 2015. They play their final non-conference game of the season Monday night against in-state rival Colby-Sawyer in New London at 7 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Adelphi 70, Franklin Pierce 47 — FPU hung tough but ultimately could not overcome a dominant shooting performance by No. 20 nationally-ranked Adelphi Saturday afternoon at The Fieldhouse. The Panthers poured in 13 three-pointers, as the Ravens dropped to 8-10 and 2-9 in the Northeast-10. Adelphi improved to 18-2 and 9-2 NE10.
Sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski scored 11 points to lead the Ravens. Junior captain Sophia Holmes added 10 points. FPU heads to New York to face Pace Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
UMass-Boston 65, Keene State 56 — Tied at 46 after three quarters, the Owls surrendered the first nine points of the fourth quarter and never recovered in Boston. They fall to 5-13, 4-5 in the LEC; UMass-Boston improves to 14-3, 6-3 LEC.
KSC recovered from a slow start to take the lead in the third quarter, but couldn’t stop the Beacon’s run to start the fourth. Hailey Derosia notched a career-high, as she made 9-of-17 shots to score 20 points while also collecting seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. No other Owl reached double-figures.
KSC returns to LEC play Wednesday, when it hosts Castleton University (10-8, 5-4 LEC) at 5:30 pm.
College men’s hockey
SNHU 4, Franklin Pierce 3 — Just 24 hours after leaving the ice after a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over Southern New Hampshire University, the Penmen returned the favor Saturday at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchedon, Mass. Led by two goals and an assist from senior forward James Morrissey, FPU climbed back from a three-goal deficit, but it wasn’t enough. With the loss in the Northeast-10 Conference affair, Franklin Pierce falls to 11-8-2 (5-4-1 NE10), while SNHU improves to 8-9-0 (6-4-0 NE10).
The Penmen scored 27 seconds into the game and led by three at the end of the first period. FPU fought all the way back and tied the game on Chris Stevenson’s 11th goal of the season, but the Penmen scored the game-winner before the end of the second period, also on a power play. Neither team scored in the third period.
The Ravens return to the ice for an NE10 matchup against Stonehill College Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Winchendon, Mass., on Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night.
High school girls’ hockey
Pinkerton 9, Keene-Fall Mountain 1 — Kyah-White-Brooks scored Keene’s only goal, on an assist from Eliza Ballaro, Saturday in Derry. The Blackbirds have a week off before playing at Bishop Brady-Trinity-West Feb. 3 at 8:20 p.m.