Men's college basketball
* Hamilton College 83, Keene State 70 — The Owls suffered their second straight home loss at Spaulding Gymnasium and fell to 1-3 on the season against another NESCAC power. The Continentals went on a 21-4 run in the first half to turn a 26-20 deficit into a 41-30 lead and never trailed after that.
Hamilton (4-0) followed fellow conference member Middlebury's win over the Owls Tuesday at Spaulding Gym. James Anozie scored 15 points to pace the Owls, 11 coming in the second half. Freshman Jeff Hunter turned in another impressive performance, tallying 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He also grabed six boards and had two steals. Nyzair Rountree, Marcus McCarthy and Sidi Diallo each scored 10 points, with McCarthy adding a team-high eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
It was Keene State's third consecutive game against a team that was in or receiving votes in the d3hoops.com Top 25 preseason poll. The four-game home swing continues Tueday against Albertus Magnus College at 7 p.m.
* St. Anselm 100, Franklin Pierce 94 — Senior guard Doyin Fadojutimi scored a career-high 40 points, but it was all for naught, as a buzzer-beater by St. Anselm tied the game in regulation, and the Hawks went on to win in overtimie at Stoutenburgh Gym.
The Hawks, ranked 14th nationally in Division II, improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play while the Ravens even up their mark at 2-2, losiing their first conference duel.
Fadojutimi, fresh off his 1,000th career point last week at Goldey-Beacom, knocked down 13-of-19 shots, 5-of-10 from beyond the arc and 9-of-13 at the free-throw line.
The contest featured 14 lead changes and the hosts were behind by four points, 80-76, with 15 seconds left. Saint Anselm tied the game with no time remaining on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Chris Paul (26 points) with a defender’s hand in his face to send the contest into overtime. The Hawks quickly built a two-possession lead and never looked back.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Moore added 14 points with five rebounds and two assists for FPU. Coming off the bench, freshman Antonio Chandler scored a career-high 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting.
FPU is back in action this Tuesday, it hosts Assumption College in its home opener at 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
* Worcester State 66, Keene State 61 — The Owls are still looking for their first win after surrendering an 11-point lead at Brissette Court. The Lancers (3-2) went on a 19-0 run to change the course of Saturday's matinee.
Three Owls landed in double figures, led by Hailey Derosia who shot 6-for-16, including 2-of-5 from the 3-point line. She had 15 points along with two rebounds and two assists. Kenzie Bennett knocked down 4-of-7 shots, 2-of-3 from three point land, to score 13 points. Katie Martineau, who took four shots in the game, all from long distance, had 12 points.
Worcester State's Catherine Sweeney and Erin Gallella each had 13 points for the Lancers, who outrebounded Keene State 40-28.
KSC (0-5) has dropped three consecutive head-to-head meetings against Worcester State after winning nine of the first 10. The Owls will host Smith College Tuesday at 5 p.m., part of a women's-men's double-header at Spaulding Gymnasium.
College women's hockey
* Franklin Pierce 5, Buffalo State 1 — It was a second straight dominant outing for the Ravens, who closed out a weekend sweep at the Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass. Sophomore forward Jazmyne Beck notched her first career multiple-goal game, while senior defenseman Bridgette Prentiss, junior forward Emily Kramer and senior defenseman Hayley Doneghey all added multi-point games for the Ravens as well.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 9-3-0, while Buffalo State falls to 1-7-0. The Ravens return to the ice Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Suffolk University at Ritchie Arena.